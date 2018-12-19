Former Chairman Massimo Moratti Backs Inter Milan Return for Jose Mourinho

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Former Inter Milan chairman Massimo Moratti has said he'd like to see Jose Mourinho return to the San Siro after he was sacked by Manchester United on Tuesday.

Moratti backed current Inter boss Luciano Spalletti but made it clear he would be open to Mourinho taking charge of the Nerazzurri again in the future, per Football Italia:

"Would I like Mourinho back at Inter? Yes, I'm very fond of him. However, we'll give time to Spalletti to prove his worth. [Diego] Simeone? I love him too, but Mou is special."

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Mourinho, 55, was let go by United on Tuesday after a terrible opening to the 2018-19 season.

It was his third season in charge of the Red Devils, and he departed with the Manchester giants sixth in the Premier League, 11 points off the top four and 19 points behind leaders Liverpool.

Sunday's 3-1 defeat to the Reds, in which United were outplayed by Jurgen Klopp's side, was Mourinho's final game in charge and was the fifth match in the last six in the league United failed to win.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been announced as caretaker manager at Old Trafford until the end of the season:

Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidane are among those being tipped to take the job permanently in the summer:

Perhaps even more interesting, though, is where Mourinho will end up next. His time at United has not done his reputation a great deal of good.

Not only did he fail to win a league title with the Red Devils—something he achieved at least once in each of his previous five managerial stints at Porto, Chelsea (twice), Inter and Real Madrid.

But he also created a bad atmosphere at the club and did not play attractive football.

Moratti is still a fan, though, and it would not be a surprise to see Mourinho return to Inter, where he delivered a treble in 2009-10.