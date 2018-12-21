Premier League Fixtures: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Week 18 EPL Predictions

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

The chaotic festive period of Premier League fixtures get under way in fitting fashion on Friday, as leaders Liverpool visit newly-promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Following on from their impressive win over Manchester United on Sunday, the Reds will be looking to heap more pressure on their title rivals with a victory at Molineux. Manchester City, who are Liverpool's closest challengers a point further back, take on Crystal Palace at home on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Everton host Tottenham Hotspur in one of the weekend's most eye-catching fixtures, and Manchester United begin life after Jose Mourinho with a trip to Cardiff City on Saturday evening.

Here are the matches to come over the weekend, as well as the viewing details for each encounter as the teams seek to go into Christmas with something to smile about.

Premier League Week 18 Fixtures (Prediction)

Friday, December 21

Wolves vs. Liverpool* (1-2)

Saturday, December 22

Arsenal vs. Burnley* (2-0)

Bournemouth vs. Brighton (2-1)

Chelsea vs. Leicester City (2-0)

Huddersfield vs. Southampton (1-1)

Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace (3-0)

Newcastle United vs. Fulham (1-0)

West Ham vs. Watford (1-1)

Cardiff vs. Manchester United** (1-2)

Sunday, December 23

Everton vs. Tottenham* (1-1)

All matches are available on NBC Sports and the NBC Sports App in the United States

*Matches available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Go in the United Kingdom

**Match available on BT Sport and the BT Sport App in the United Kingdom

Wolves vs. Liverpool

Just about everything that can go right for Liverpool is going right as of late, as they sit top of the table having beaten big rivals Manchester United and secured progression into the UEFA Champions League knockout stages. Wolves will be another sizeable hurdle for Jurgen Klopp's team to conquer.

One of the benefits of a well-functioning squad is that the manager has a number of in-form footballers to choose from, and after his brace from the bench turned the game against United, Xherdan Shaqiri could be in line for a start here.

Football writer Leanne Prescott commented on how impressed she's been with the former Stoke City man:

The team as a whole seems to be growing, and Paul Machin of Redmen TV is beginning to get excited about what they may accomplish:

There's still more than half the season to go, though, and it would be an extraordinary effort if Liverpool were able to maintain the breakneck pace they are setting.

It will also be tough to get the better of a Wolves side that has found their swagger again recently with wins in their last three games, including a shock triumph at home to Chelsea. While the Reds are big favourites to get over the line here, it's unlikely to be an easy evening's work.

Everton vs. Tottenham

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

While Spurs have had to cope with persistent speculation regarding the future of manager Mauricio Pochettino this week, the strong start they've had to the Premier League season has gone under the radar somewhat.

They're only six points back on leaders Liverpool and are heading into a portion of the season when they traditionally tend to find form. If they can continue to keep in touch with the leaders over this busy spell, Tottenham could play a big part in the run-in.

They may have Wednesday's north London derby in their legs still, but Spurs have largely been impressive away from home this term, winning eight of their 10 games.

Last time out in the Premier League they had to battle to a 1-0 win over Burnley, with Christian Eriksen netting a late winner. Broadcaster Ricky Sacks was impressed with the spirit showed by Tottenham on that day:

After a bright start to the campaign Everton have slowed down a little under Marco Silva, with a last-gasp Merseyside derby loss knocking them off their stride.

Having had eight days to prepare for the game, and with what promises to be a feisty Goodison Park at their back, they will cause some problems for the visitors.