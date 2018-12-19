Manchester United Accidentally Announce Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Interim Boss

Manchester United Accidentally Announce Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Interim BossDecember 19, 2018
Manchester United accidentally confirmed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would take over as the club's interim boss on Tuesday night before deleting the post on their website.
The Press Association's Simon Peach shared a link to the since-deleted video, which was accompanied by a caption revealing he would be the one to replace Jose Mourinho until the end of the season:
"Solskjaer becomes our interim manager, 20 seasons after clinching the Treble with THAT goal at Camp Nou..." - web page on the #MUFC site (live link... for now) https://t.co/UWpCijXUAl https://t.co/3WqhilxsqJ
Norwegian prime minister Erna Solberg also commented on Solskjaer's appointment at Old Trafford before deleting the tweet:
In what is surely a first, Norwegian PM Erna Solberg broke the news that Ole Gunnar Solskjær will be the new Manchester United manager. She has since deleted the tweet. https://t.co/Sqz8OhPlcf
Mourinho was relieved of his duties on Tuesday morning, following Sunday's 3-1 defeat to Liverpool. The loss left United 19 points behind the Reds, who occupy top spot in the Premier League, and they're also 11 behind Chelsea, who sit in fourth.
Per MailOnline's Robert Summerscales, Solskjaer is expected to be officially confirmed as United's caretaker for the remainder of the season on Wednesday, with former Red Devils assistant coach Mike Phelan as his second in command.
Football writer Liam Canning welcomed the idea of the pair taking over at Old Trafford:
Ole Gunnar Solskjær and Mike Phelan at Manchester United until the end of the season. Yes please.
ESPN's Mark Ogden believes the former United striker ticks a number of boxes but also has some concerns:
The appeal of Solskjær to Utd is that he knows the club, can unite the supporters and has experience, but his six months at Cardiff were disastrous, so there are some reservations. Desperate times etc...
Solskjaer is a beloved figure at the club, having scored 126 goals in an 11-year stint with them during his playing career, so he should have little trouble getting the fans onside.
However, aside from Norwegian club Molde—where he is in his second spell—his only major coaching experience was Cardiff City.
The 45-year-old took charge of them in January 2014, during their first spell in the Premier League. He won just three of 18 matches and was unable to keep them up, and they finished bottom of the table.
Solskjaer was sacked the following September with the Bluebirds 17th in the Championship, with only two wins under his belt in England's second tier.
He'll inherit a difficult situation at Old Trafford if and when he is officially confirmed as United's boss.
However, with their domestic season almost a write-off at this point due to the sizeable gap between them and their rivals, he'll be entering a low-pressure environment where he can focus on injecting some positivity into their play rather than engineering an unlikely turnaround.
