Penny Marshall, Director of 'A League of Their Own,' Dies at 75

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

Penny Marshall died Monday night at 75, a spokeswoman for her family confirmed to Jack Coyle of the Associated Press.

Marshall famously starred in Laverne & Shirley before branching out to film direction. For sports fans, she's most remembered for A League of Their Own, which centered on the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League during World War II.

Through A League of Their Own, the line, "There's no crying in baseball," became a pop culture staple. The National Film Registry recognized the movie in 2012.

The AAGPBL and others praised Marshall for the impact she had on baseball:

The New York Daily News' Kate Feldman noted Marshall was also a diehard New York Yankees fan and even skipped school as a kid to attend games.

Marshall became a staple at Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers games as well. The Athletic's Michael Lee shared an anecdote about her basketball fandom:

Jamal Crawford and Mark Jackson, who spent time with the Clippers during separate spells, honored Marshall on Twitter:

According to Huffington Post's Jenna Amatulli, Marshall had directed a documentary on Dennis Rodman prior to her death that's in post-production. Rodman is set for a Sept. 1, 2019, release date.