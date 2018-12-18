Penny Marshall, Director of 'A League of Their Own,' Dies at 75

Penny Marshall, Director of 'A League of Their Own,' Dies at 75December 19, 2018
Penny Marshall died Monday night at 75, a spokeswoman for her family confirmed to Jack Coyle of the Associated Press.
Marshall famously starred in Laverne & Shirley before branching out to film direction. For sports fans, she's most remembered for A League of Their Own, which centered on the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League during World War II.
Through A League of Their Own, the line, "There's no crying in baseball," became a pop culture staple. The National Film Registry recognized the movie in 2012.
The AAGPBL and others praised Marshall for the impact she had on baseball:
AAGPBL Official @AAGPBL
The #AAGPBL Players Association are deeply saddened by the passing of #ALeagueofTheirOwn director, Penny Marshall. The players are truly grateful for her & this film. Without it, the AAGPBL would still be "the best kept secret in baseball." Thank you & we love you. God bless https://t.co/Ohm5cubjQs
MLB @MLB
We join the baseball community in mourning the passing of Penny Marshall, director of "A League of Their Own." https://t.co/RITPLo5xN7
Baseball Hall ⚾ @baseballhall
The #HOF remembers actor/director Penny Marshall, who brought the @AAGPBL heroes to life through “A League of Their Own”. Marshall, who visited the Hall of Fame in 2002, passed away on Monday. Photo: Milo Stewart Jr. https://t.co/XwOfBa21PA
The New York Daily News' Kate Feldman noted Marshall was also a diehard New York Yankees fan and even skipped school as a kid to attend games.
Marshall became a staple at Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers games as well. The Athletic's Michael Lee shared an anecdote about her basketball fandom:
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Penny Marshall was a huge NBA fan & once had season tix for Lakers & Clippers. Back in 2008, she gave a great line to The NY Times about her fave visiting team, Utah: “Deron Williams is terrific. He’s adorable. Any more tattoos & he’s going to get traded to the Nuggets.”
Jamal Crawford and Mark Jackson, who spent time with the Clippers during separate spells, honored Marshall on Twitter:
Mark Jackson @MarkJackson13
RIP Penny Marshall! Tremendous Talent but more importantly a Great person! U will be missed my friend! #Legend
According to Huffington Post's Jenna Amatulli, Marshall had directed a documentary on Dennis Rodman prior to her death that's in post-production. Rodman is set for a Sept. 1, 2019, release date.
Ex-Marlins Prez Taunts Fans