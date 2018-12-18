Penny Marshall, Director of 'A League of Their Own,' Dies at 75

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 19, 2018

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 07: Actress/director Penny Marshall attends the celebration of black cinema hosted by Broadcast Film Critics Association at House of Blues Sunset Strip on January 7, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for BFCA)
Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

Penny Marshall died Monday night at 75, a spokeswoman for her family confirmed to Jack Coyle of the Associated Press. 

Marshall famously starred in Laverne & Shirley before branching out to film direction. For sports fans, she's most remembered for A League of Their Own, which centered on the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League during World War II.

Through A League of Their Own, the line, "There's no crying in baseball," became a pop culture staple. The National Film Registry recognized the movie in 2012.

The AAGPBL and others praised Marshall for the impact she had on baseball:

The New York Daily News' Kate Feldman noted Marshall was also a diehard New York Yankees fan and even skipped school as a kid to attend games.

Marshall became a staple at Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers games as well. The Athletic's Michael Lee shared an anecdote about her basketball fandom:

Jamal Crawford and Mark Jackson, who spent time with the Clippers during separate spells, honored Marshall on Twitter:

According to Huffington Post's Jenna Amatulli, Marshall had directed a documentary on Dennis Rodman prior to her death that's in post-production. Rodman is set for a Sept. 1, 2019, release date.

