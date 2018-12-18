Bryce Harper Has Talked to Rhys Hoskins About Joining Phillies in Free Agency

Hunter Martin/Getty Images

Rhys Hoskins already endeared himself to Philadelphia Phillies fans when he blasted 34 home runs last season, and he is doing what he can to help the team in the offseason as well.

"Probably safe to assume that, yeah," Hoskins said when asked if he's talked to free agent Bryce Harper about signing with Philadelphia, per Evan Macy of Philly Voice. "It's just more of me offering any look into what this city is like, what the organization is like, what the clubhouse is like, what [manager Gabe Kapler] is like. It's me offering info to him, if he wants it, and I have expressed to him I'm here to chat if he wants it."

Macy noted the two sluggers share an agent.

The Phillies already added firepower to their lineup this offseason by trading for shortstop Jean Segura and signing outfielder Andrew McCutchen. Macy pointed out Hoskins will likely move to first base in 2019, which will clear the way for additional pieces in the outfield.

"I think winning, the improved season, does that itself," Hoskins said of Philadelphia becoming a destination for marquee players. "You heard Cutch talk, he saw it first hand when he came as a visitor last year. He saw something special was brewing here and I would agree with him. There is a plethora of young talent here."

Philadelphia has young talent in place, but Harper would be a generational player who could anchor its lineup.

He is a six-time All-Star who is coming off a 2018 campaign that saw him tally a career-best 100 RBI and a league-leading 130 walks. He is someone who can consistently get on base to set the table for the talent Hoskins discussed or drive teammates in when they are on the base paths.

Harper won the 2015 National League MVP with a slash line of .330/.460/.649 as well as 42 home runs, and he drilled 129 long balls during the course of the last four years.

The Phillies finished 80-82 and in third place in the National League East in 2018. The effort marked the most wins since the 2012 campaign and a drastic improvement from their 66-96 record in 2017.

They are trending in the right direction, and adding Harper would make them serious contenders in the National League.