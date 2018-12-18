Rodrygo Should Delay Real Madrid Transfer a Couple of Years, Says Jorge Sampaoli

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Newly unveiled Santos coach Jorge Sampaoli has advised star forward Rodrygo Goes to delay his transfer to Real Madrid and develop in his native Brazil for a few more years.

Real announced in June that they had agreed to sign Rodrygo from Santos in July 2019, but Sampaoli told reporters on Tuesday that he hopes the 17-year-old will decide to extend his stay at Santos:

"I think that Rodrygo, for the good of his career, should consolidate a couple more years here, it would be better for him - and for me too - but that is not something I can decide.

"Some boys go very quickly to Europe and they can't find the quality they need day to day. It would be good if they arrived (more ready)."

Sampaoli has just arrived in Santos, Sao Paulo, but it's no surprise to hear he's eager to retain the services of a player who has been touted for future Brazil honours and has earned major plaudits.

The separation may come sooner, though, after Fernando Kallas of AS wrote Real could look to bring Rodrygo to Madrid in January. Broadcaster Deji Faremi agreed the reinforcements are needed but hinted experience should be the priority:

Rodrgyo doesn't turn 18 until January 9—at which point he'll be free to join Real—and the fact he's already earned a €45 million transfer cost speaks volumes of his potential.

The winger has earned comparisons to fellow Santos alumnus Neymar and is playing well ahead of his age at the international level as well as with his club, per South American football writer Peter Coates:

Santos finished 10th in the Brasileiro Serie A Campeonato this year, and Sampaoli will seek to restore their pride in 2019, though his time working alongside Rodrygo may be limited.

Los Blancos are likely relishing the prospect of one day teaming the teenager alongside compatriot Vinicius Junior, who already completed his own move to Madrid from Flamengo earlier this year.

The Spanish giants shared a video of the combination they share for Brazil's under-20s and one they could enjoy at the Santiago Bernabeu:

Rodrygo has two goals in his last three games but hadn't scored in 15 games for Santos prior to that. What's more, a return of only three assists in 43 appearances isn't very encouraging for a player who's primarily been fielded as a winger.

Sampaoli may be right in his assessment that Rodrygo would benefit from a longer stay in Brazil, but one senses Real's disappointing season and the need for fresh morale in Madrid might see his appeal ignored.