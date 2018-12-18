Gianfranco Zola Admits Callum Wilson Is 'of Interest' to Chelsea

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Callum Wilson is "of interest" to Chelsea, according to assistant manager Gianfranco Zola, who also admitted the Bournemouth striker is likely to have drawn attention from "many" other clubs.

Zola made clear how prolific the England international has admirers at Stamford Bridge, per Jack Watson of The Independent: "I'm sure that there are a lot of players that are linked with us. Certainly Callum Wilson is doing very well for his club and he is of interest, not just for us, but for many."

Wilson has come to the attention of the Blues, according to Watson, if Chelsea pursue another centre-forward during the January transfer window. The west London club rely on Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud to lead the line, but neither are matching Wilson's potency and threat.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

His qualities haven't escaped the notice of Zola, who heaped praise on the player ahead of Chelsea hosting Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup quarter-final on Wednesday: "He's strong, fast, and he sees the goal. I like because he's quick, but also strong in the air, which is a very important quality. But I don't want to go too much into it. He's doing very well. I'm pleased for him. He has a lot of qualities that can take him a long way."

Wilson only extended his contract with the Cherries for another four years in July, according to the London Evening Standard's James Benge. Yet the new deal won't deter bigger clubs from looking his way.

He merits the attention after an exceptional first half to this campaign. Wilson has found the net nine times in all competitions, as well as providing five assists in Premier League action. He also scored his first goal for England in a 3-0 victory over the United States in November.

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Wilson would offer Chelsea the pace to stretch defences that Giroud lacks. He would also provide a coolness and efficiency in front of goal that Morata has rarely shown during his time at the Bridge. Morata injured himself in Thursday's Europa League match.

Chelsea need those qualities if they are going to maintain a place in the top four and challenge for the Europa title. The Blues are well placed to do both on Zola and Maurizio Sarri's watch, owning a three-point lead over London rivals Arsenal for third in England's top flight.

They have also qualified for the round of 32 in the Europa League, where they have been drawn to face Swedish side Malmo in February.

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Wilson is a good fit to provide Sarri's squad with more options through the middle of the attack. He's used to playing an expansive, possession-based game at Bournemouth, where Eddie Howe employs similar principles to those Sarri has brought to Chelsea.

Having another top centre-forward in the ranks, particularly one proven in the division, would also let Sarri keep forwards Eden Hazard and Pedro out wide where they are most effective.