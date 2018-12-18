Real Madrid Outcast Isco Has Most Talent of Any Player at Club, Says Marcelo

TF-Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid midfielder Isco "has the most ability" of any player at the club, according to left-back Marcelo, who has highly praised his club team-mate despite recent absences from the team under Santiago Solari.

Isco was frequently used by departed manager Julen Lopetegui at the start of the season but has since been benched by successor Solari. Nevertheless, Marcelo named Isco as the Real player he feels boasts the most talent out of all, per Reuters:

"We all know his quality. For me, it's him who has the most ability and quality on the pitch.

"A lot of meaning is being given to something that isn't that important, some play more at times and others play less. As players, we have our moments.

"We don't have to talk about it much more. He's at Real Madrid until the death like all the players."

After starting in five of his first seven league appearances this term, Isco has yet to earn a start in Real's six league games under Solari, and he's been an unused substitute for two of those.

Marcelo spoke to the press in Abu Dhabi ahead of Real's FIFA Club World Cup semi-final against Kashima Antlers on Wednesday. Solari was also asked about Isco and gave a diplomatic response, per journalist Dermot Corrigan:

Isco arrived at Real from Malaga in 2013 but has struggled to convince managers such as Solari and Zinedine Zidane, who also didn't show much preference for the Spaniard. Nevertheless, he's held status in Spain's national team, and Marcelo appears to be another who clearly appreciates his talent.

New controversy reportedly set in on Wednesday after Isco refused to take Marcelo's armband when the defender was withdrawn during a 3-0 defeat to CSKA Moscow in the UEFA Champions League. However, Marca's Hugo Cerezo wrote he merely wanted to give it to Dani Carvajal out of respect.

His performance against CSKA—Real's biggest ever Champions League defeat at home—drew jeers from fans, and Solari appeared to almost find the situation comical, saying "it's not the ideal route," via Omnisport:

Manu Sainz of AS reported Manchester City—who have been linked with Isco for several years—remain interested and have even made contact through an intermediary.



However, Goal's Sam Lee recently suggested the speculation is largely being pushed by Spanish sources:

Isco was regarded as one of Spain's mightiest prospects at the time of his move from Malaga, but his talent seemingly hasn't been enough to impress his managers and realise the expectations set out for him.