Cubs Rumors: Ex-Diamondbacks IF Daniel Descalso Agrees to 2-Year, $5M Contract

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistDecember 18, 2018

Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Daniel Descalso (3) in the first inning during a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs have signed utility man Daniel Descalso to a two-year, $5 million contract with a club option for 2021, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Rosenthal notes the 2021 option is worth $3.5 million but also features a $1 million buyout.

Descalso will now move on to the fourth team of his big-league career, having also suited up for the St. Louis Cardinals, the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks. He is a career .240 hitter in nine seasons in the majors.

He hit .238/.353/.436 with 13 home runs, 22 doubles, four triples and 57 RBI in 138 games.

The 32-year-old Descalso is a low-cost option for a Cubs team that was looking to add depth while sticking to their budget. He has played every position except catcher and center field at some point in his career. Given Chicago manager Joe Maddon's tendency to move players around the diamond, that type of versatility made Descalso a perfect fit in the Windy City.

Although Descalso may not be as productive with the bat as Daniel Murphy (who is a free agent after being acquired in a midseason deal), he provides the Cubs with a cheaper alternative. Chicago doesn't need a high-priced bat, as it has Anthony Rizzo, Ben Zobrist, Javier Baez, Kris Bryant and potentially Addison Russell in the infield. And with Kyle Schwarber and Jason Heyward, the corner spots in the outfield are taken care of.

However, a team can never have too much depth. Especially versatile depth.

Descalso is a career .232/.360/.341 hitter at Wrigley Field in 36 appearances.

Related

    David Ross Extends with ESPN

    Chicago Cubs logo
    Chicago Cubs

    David Ross Extends with ESPN

    Michael Cerami
    via Bleacher Nation | Chicago Cubs News, Rumors, and Commentary

    Twins to Retire Joe Mauer's No. 7

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Twins to Retire Joe Mauer's No. 7

    KSTP
    via KSTP

    Report: Astros Back in the Mix for Realmuto

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Astros Back in the Mix for Realmuto

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Kris Bryant Has NL’s Highest WAR Projection for 2019

    Chicago Cubs logo
    Chicago Cubs

    Kris Bryant Has NL’s Highest WAR Projection for 2019

    Cubs Insider
    via Cubs Insider