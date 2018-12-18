Cubs Rumors: Ex-Diamondbacks IF Daniel Descalso Agrees to 2-Year, $5M Contract

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs have signed utility man Daniel Descalso to a two-year, $5 million contract with a club option for 2021, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Rosenthal notes the 2021 option is worth $3.5 million but also features a $1 million buyout.

Descalso will now move on to the fourth team of his big-league career, having also suited up for the St. Louis Cardinals, the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks. He is a career .240 hitter in nine seasons in the majors.

He hit .238/.353/.436 with 13 home runs, 22 doubles, four triples and 57 RBI in 138 games.

The 32-year-old Descalso is a low-cost option for a Cubs team that was looking to add depth while sticking to their budget. He has played every position except catcher and center field at some point in his career. Given Chicago manager Joe Maddon's tendency to move players around the diamond, that type of versatility made Descalso a perfect fit in the Windy City.

Although Descalso may not be as productive with the bat as Daniel Murphy (who is a free agent after being acquired in a midseason deal), he provides the Cubs with a cheaper alternative. Chicago doesn't need a high-priced bat, as it has Anthony Rizzo, Ben Zobrist, Javier Baez, Kris Bryant and potentially Addison Russell in the infield. And with Kyle Schwarber and Jason Heyward, the corner spots in the outfield are taken care of.

However, a team can never have too much depth. Especially versatile depth.

Descalso is a career .232/.360/.341 hitter at Wrigley Field in 36 appearances.