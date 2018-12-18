Report: J.T. Realmuto Drawing Interest from Astros, Padres, Dodgers, Rays, More

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Houston Astros are back in the mix for Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto, according to Joe Frisaro of MLB.com.

Per Frisaro, the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and Tampa Bay Rays are all among the teams currently pursuing the 2018 All-Star. SiriusXM's Craig Mish previously reported that the Cincinnati Reds are also discussing Realmuto with the Marlins.

The news of Houston's involvement comes one day after Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan reported the team reached a two-year, $32 million agreement with outfielder Michael Brantley.

Realmuto has been arguably the hottest name on the trade market this offseason after winning his first Silver Slugger this year. The 27-year-old hit .277/.340/.484 with 21 home runs, 30 doubles and 74 RBI in 125 games.

And those strong numbers came with his team playing half of its games at the pitcher-friendly Marlins Park. Away from Miami this past season, he hit .283 with 13 home runs, 15 doubles and 45 RBI.

Realmuto requested a trade in December 2017 after the team dealt veterans Giancarlo Stanton, Marcell Ozuna and Dee Gordon, but that did not result in a move. Miami has, however, reportedly been exploring Realmuto's trade market this winter, as he has just two years of club control remaining.

Realmuto's agent, Jeff Berry, said earlier this offseason that he believes his client has played his final game for the Marlins, per MLB Network's Jon Morosi. "I think he will definitely be wearing a different uniform by the start of spring training," he said.

The New York Mets appeared to drop out of the Realmuto sweepstakes when they signed Wilson Ramos to a two-year deal on Sunday. Miami's asking price for Realmuto is understandably high, which is likely why the Mets moved on.

Frisaro noted Houston's top prospect, Kyle Tucker, is a target for Miami, although it's not known how willing the Astros are to include the outfielder in a package.