Early MLB Offseason Moves That Could Be Massive Busts

Richard Drew/Associated Press

At the least, the New York Mets' blockbuster trade for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz is defensible.

It didn't cost them Andres Gimenez or Peter Alonso. And due to a swap of bad contracts and a $20 million payment from the Seattle Mariners, the Mets are only adding $64 million in guaranteed money. In return, they're getting an eight-time All-Star second baseman and an All-Star closer.

And yet it's hard to downplay the risk of adding Cano alone. Though his bat still plays, he's a 36-year-old whose recent 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs only fuels questions about how much he has left in the tank.

Officially, the Mets are on the hook to pay $100 million of the $120 million owed to Cano through 2023. And while Diaz is cheap now, the 24-year-old might start pulling in eight figures a year via arbitration in 2020.

The Mets won't complain if they win big in the immediate future. To that end, new general manager Brodie Van Wagenen is confident enough to tell reporters: "Internally, we would argue that we're the favorites in the [National League East] right now."

But though the Mets have improved a roster—with not just Cano and Diaz but also Wilson Ramos and Jeurys Familia—that lost 85 games in 2018, they haven't exploited a power vacuum in the NL East. The Atlanta Braves, Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies all figure to be competitive in 2019 and beyond.

If the Mets miss the window they're aiming for, the Cano/Diaz trade could come back to haunt them.