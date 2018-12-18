Gianfranco Zola Talks Eden Hazard, Alvaro Morata Fitness Ahead of Bournemouth

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Eden Hazard will face a fitness test on a foot injury ahead of Chelsea's Carabao Cup quarter-final with Bournemouth on Wednesday, while a knee injury is set to keep Alvaro Morata out of action, according to assistant manager Gianfranco Zola.

Per Football.London's Oliver Harbord, the Italian said of the two players: "I don't think so [Morata won't play]. He twisted his knee. It won't take long, but [he's] not in contention for tomorrow. Eden has a knock in his foot. We will decide today. He is one of our best players, and to have him available is a big thing."



Hazard is in electric form of late, having contributed five assists and a goal in his last four appearances for Chelsea, so it would be a blow if he's not available for the home clash.

As for Morata, while the Spaniard remains unconvincing up front for the Blues, he's their second-highest scorer this season behind Hazard with seven goals in all competitions.

Though Chelsea may be without the pair at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, Zola said manager Maurizio Sarri won't be using the league cup as an excuse to rest his stars and deploy a weakened side: "We are ambitious. We want to win and we will treat it seriously. There are a lot of games to play. There will be a strong team, for sure. It can be tricky. I remember last year; we know Bournemouth is a dangerous team. They have gone far, good coach and team."

Per ESPN FC's Liam Twomey, he added:

Chelsea are unbeaten at home in all competitions this season, with Premier League draws against Liverpool, Manchester United and Everton the only games they've failed to win at the Bridge.

Sarri was brought in to replace Antonio Conte in the summer despite having no silverware on his CV, but Zola does not believe he is under pressure to deliver a trophy in his first campaign with Chelsea:

Winning honours sooner rather than later would put to rest any lingering doubts about his record, but change takes time—even Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola did win anything in his first season at the club.

The Carabao Cup remains the fourth-placed Blues' most straightforward route to silverware this season, and a win over 11th-placed Bournemouth would put them in the semi-final.

After a bright start to the campaign, the Cherries have lost six of their last seven matches. Hazard's presence will help if he's able to play, but Chelsea should be capable of securing a win without him or Morata.