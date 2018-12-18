WNBA Coach Todd Troxel Reportedly Severed 2 Arteries in Domestic Assault

Barry Gossage/Getty Images

Phoenix Mercury assistant coach Todd Troxel severed two arteries in his arm during an alleged domestic assault on Nov. 30.

According to TMZ Sports, Troxel's fiance told police that he punched through a glass window after grabbing her, pinning her to the ground and dislocating her finger.

Troxel's fiancee told police that an argument occurred at their home after Troxel wanted to smoke marijuana in their Uber on the way back from a Phoenix Suns game.

According to TMZ, Troxel initially told police that he suffered the injury while hanging Christmas lights.

Troxel's fiancee reportedly did not file charges against him, so he has not been charged with a crime or arrested.

The Mercury have yet to comment on the allegations or Troxel's status with the organization.