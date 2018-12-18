Harry Kane Says Spurs Need to Win Silverware Ahead of Arsenal Carabao Cup Clash

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has stressed the importance of his team winning silverware ahead of their meeting with rivals Arsenal in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

The north London enemies will go head-to-head at the Emirates Stadium in a game that holds extra significance for both teams.

While there's local pride at stake, Arsenal boss Unai Emery will be desperate to win a trophy in his first season at the club, whereas Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino is seeking his first major managerial honour.

In the case of the latter, Kane believes it's time for Tottenham to put things right, per Michael Kelleher of Sky Sports:

"The stage we are at now as a team, it is the next step for us. We have to start winning trophies. If we win this one, it will be another tough team out of the tournament, so it is a big opportunity for us and one we are really looking forward to.

"It is massive. Obviously, we played them a couple of weeks ago and they got one over on us. It will be nice to play them again so soon. Hopefully we can get it right this time and get the win. It is a quarter-final against your London rivals, so it does not get much bigger."

When the two teams clashed earlier this month, it was a game to remember, with Arsenal coming from behind to beat Tottenham 4-2. The match contained thrilling attacking football and all the needle you'd expect from a north London tussle.

Spurs supporters will no doubt be reeling after that result, and this game gives their team a chance to set the record straight. However, progressing to a cup semi-final would arguably be just as important, as many are looking for this team to put the cap on their recent progress with a prize.

Although not winning a major honour has been used as a stick to beat Pochettino with in the past, Kristof Terreur of Het Laatste Nieuws believes those criticisms have been harsh:

While Spurs haven't spent anywhere near as much money as their positional rivals in the Premier League, they remain competitive season upon season. Under Pochettino, there's a durability and consistency to the team, while players continue to make progress under his watch.

He also has the long-term future in mind, as is evidenced by his trust in the club's youth setup:

In modern football, there's a pressure to make continued rapid progress, so there will be those who question the work done by Pochettino until he hoists silverware above his head.

Tottenham definitely have it in them to beat Arsenal and go all the way in this competition. But if they don't, it won't undermine the remarkable developments made by this squad; the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and FA Cup will offer them more chances of success in 2019.