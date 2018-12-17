Dave Hakstol Fired as Flyers Head Coach After 3-Plus Seasons

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Flyers announced the firing of head coach Dave Hakstol on Monday.

The team's executive vice president and general manager, Chuck Fletcher, released the following statement:

"After meeting this morning with Dave Hakstol and thoughtful consideration, I have decided to relieve him of his duties as head coach. As I continue to assess the team, I feel that this is the best course of action for our group moving forward. I'd like to thank Dave for his service to the team and the organization. Scott Gordon will serve as head coach on an interim basis."

Dave Isaac of USA Today reported that assistant coach Kris Knoblauch was running the team's practice on Monday.

The Flyers have dramatically underachieved to open the 2018-19 season, starting 12-15-4 with just 28 points, fewest in the Eastern Conference. Only the Chicago Blackhawks (26) and Los Angeles Kings (25) have fewer points than the Flyers last season.

In Hakstol's three-plus years as head coach, the Flyers reached the postseason twice, though they failed to advance past the first round. There is time to reverse course for the Flyers, however, as the team is eight points back of the third Metropolitan Division playoff position and 10 points back in the Wild Card chase.

The Flyers have been busy reshaping their leadership this season amidst the poor start, as Fletcher replaced former general manager Ron Hextall in early December. And Isaac has reported that Joel Quenneville has been offered the position and will accept the job, a move that was contemplated by the team as early as November:

"After announcing the firing of Hextall as general manager, [Flyers governor Dave] Scott told reporters from the Courier Post, Associated Press, Delaware County Daily Times and Allentown Morning Call that Quenneville's name came up immediately when he was fired by the Blackhawks on Nov. 7. The idea of hiring him was broached with Hextall, but 'Ron was saying, 'Let's stay the course,'' Scott said."

For the time being, however, Gordon—the head coach of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms—will hold the position.