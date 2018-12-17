La Liga Results 2018: Full Table and Scores After Final Week 16 Match

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Alaves and Athletic Bilbao played out a goalless draw in a Basque derby at Mendizorroza in La Liga's final Week 16 fixture on Monday.

The result means Alaves move into sixth position in the table, while Athletic stay in the relegation zone but are now level on points with Villarreal.

Week 16 Results

Celta Vigo 0-0 Leganes

Getafe 1-0 Real Sociedad

Real Valladolid 2-3 Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid 1-0 Rayo Vallecano

Eibar 1-1 Valencia

Sevilla 2-0 Girona

Espanyol 1-3 Real Betis

Huesca 2-2 Villarreal

Levante 0-5 Barcelona

Alaves 0-0 Athletic Bilbao

La Liga Standings (matches played, goal difference and points)

1. Barcelona: 16, +27, 34

2. Sevilla: 16, +13, 31

3. Atletico Madrid: 16, +12, 31

4. Real Madrid: 16, +5, 29

5. Real Betis: 16, +1, 25

6. Alaves: 16, +1, 25

7. Getafe: 16, +5, 24

8. Levante: 16, -3, 22

9. Celta Vigo: 16, +4, 21

10. Girona: 16, -2, 21

11. Espanyol: 16, -5, 21

12. Real Valladolid: 16, -3, 20

13. Eibar: 16, -4, 20

14. Valencia: 16, 0, 19

15. Real Sociedad: 16, -1, 19

16. Leganes: 16, -4, 18

17. Villarreal: 16, -4, 15

18. Athletic Bilbao: 16, -8, 15

19. Rayo Vallecano: 16, -16, 10

20. Huesca: 16, -18, 8

Monday Recap

Both Alaves and Athletic struggled to create chances in quiet first half. Ibai Gomez forced Athletic goalkeeper Iago Herrerin into a save on 37 minutes, while Raul Garcia fired straight at Fernando Pacheco at the other end.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Aritz Aduriz went close with an effort just before the break, and Inigo Cordoba forced Pacheco into a one-handed save early in the second half.

Athletic boss Gaizka Garitano sent on Inaki Williams, Iker Muniain and Mikel San Jose in the second half, as he sought to break the deadlock.

Yet it was the hosts who had the better chances. A long ball upfield saw Jonathan Calleri fire a low shot across goal but wide of the far post.

Athletic did have sight of goal in stoppage time, but Raul Garcia's shot was comfortably saved and both teams had to settle for a point.

Opta noted how the game saw Garitano reach a landmark:

Alaves have now gone four La Liga games without a win after a bright start, while Athletic are slowing improving under Garitano with two wins and two draws in four outings in all competitions.