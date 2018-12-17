La Liga Results 2018: Full Table and Scores After Final Week 16 Match

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IDecember 17, 2018

VITORIA-GASTEIZ, SPAIN - DECEMBER 17: Inigo Martinez of Athletic Club duels for the ball with John Guidetti of Deportivo Alaves during the La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and Athletic Club at Estadio de Mendizorroza on December 17, 2018 in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)
Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Alaves and Athletic Bilbao played out a goalless draw in a Basque derby at Mendizorroza in La Liga's final Week 16 fixture on Monday.

The result means Alaves move into sixth position in the table, while Athletic stay in the relegation zone but are now level on points with Villarreal.

    

Week 16 Results

Celta Vigo 0-0 Leganes

Getafe 1-0 Real Sociedad

Real Valladolid 2-3 Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid 1-0 Rayo Vallecano

Eibar 1-1 Valencia

Sevilla 2-0 Girona

Espanyol 1-3 Real Betis

Huesca 2-2 Villarreal

Levante 0-5 Barcelona

Alaves 0-0 Athletic Bilbao

    

La Liga Standings (matches played, goal difference and points)

1. Barcelona: 16, +27, 34

2. Sevilla: 16, +13, 31

3. Atletico Madrid: 16, +12, 31

4. Real Madrid: 16, +5, 29

5. Real Betis: 16, +1, 25

6. Alaves: 16, +1, 25

7. Getafe: 16, +5, 24

8. Levante: 16, -3, 22

9. Celta Vigo: 16, +4, 21

10. Girona: 16, -2, 21

11. Espanyol: 16, -5, 21

12. Real Valladolid: 16, -3, 20

13. Eibar: 16, -4, 20

14. Valencia: 16, 0, 19

15. Real Sociedad: 16, -1, 19

16. Leganes: 16, -4, 18

17. Villarreal: 16, -4, 15

18. Athletic Bilbao: 16, -8, 15

19. Rayo Vallecano: 16, -16, 10

20. Huesca: 16, -18, 8

   

Monday Recap

Both Alaves and Athletic struggled to create chances in quiet first half. Ibai Gomez forced Athletic goalkeeper Iago Herrerin into a save on 37 minutes, while Raul Garcia fired straight at Fernando Pacheco at the other end.

VITORIA-GASTEIZ, SPAIN - DECEMBER 17: Yuri Berchiche of Athletic Club duels for the ball with Ibai Gomez of Deportivo Alaves during the La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and Athletic Club at Estadio de Mendizorroza on December 17, 2018 in Vitoria-Ga
Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Aritz Aduriz went close with an effort just before the break, and Inigo Cordoba forced Pacheco into a one-handed save early in the second half.

Athletic boss Gaizka Garitano sent on Inaki Williams, Iker Muniain and Mikel San Jose in the second half, as he sought to break the deadlock.

Yet it was the hosts who had the better chances. A long ball upfield saw Jonathan Calleri fire a low shot across goal but wide of the far post.

Athletic did have sight of goal in stoppage time, but Raul Garcia's shot was comfortably saved and both teams had to settle for a point.

Opta noted how the game saw Garitano reach a landmark:

Alaves have now gone four La Liga games without a win after a bright start, while Athletic are slowing improving under Garitano with two wins and two draws in four outings in all competitions.

Related

    Martial's Agent Shades Man Utd, Doubts He'll Sign Long-Term Deal

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Martial's Agent Shades Man Utd, Doubts He'll Sign Long-Term Deal

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    PSG: Rabiot 'Indefinitely Benched', May Be Sold in January

    World Football logo
    World Football

    PSG: Rabiot 'Indefinitely Benched', May Be Sold in January

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Euro Rankings: Barca & Liverpool Rise

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Euro Rankings: Barca & Liverpool Rise

    Sam Tighe
    via Bleacher Report

    Juventus Meet with Pogba's Agent 👀

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Juventus Meet with Pogba's Agent 👀

    Football-italia
    via Football-italia