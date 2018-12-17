Antonio Rudiger Says There's 'No Need' to Discuss New Chelsea Contract

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger says there's "no need" to begin talks over a new contract with Maurizio Sarri's side yet.

Rudiger only joined the Blues in 2017 from Roma and has become a regular at Stamford Bridge. He told Simon Johnson at Standard Sport that he has not opened negotiations over an extension.

"That's not the case. I think there is also no need. I still have three-and-a-half years (on my current contract) to go I like it here, but there is no speaking between me and the club. It is not necessary at the moment. I am trying to do my best, improve day by day, game by game. That's what I'm all about. Of course this season is going well for me personally, but there is always space to improve."

Rudiger signed a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge after arriving from Roma. However, Chelsea are keen to tie down "as many players as possible on long-term deals" in case they are hit with a transfer ban for "allegedly breaking rules over the signing of minors," per Johnson.

The Germany international is a key figure for Chelsea. He is one of just five Blues players to have started every Premier League game this season:

Rudiger has formed a strong partnership with David Luiz in central defence. The Brazilian has said he enjoys playing with the 25-year-old, per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella.

"He is still young, he is powerful and he has humility, and he wants to learn every day," Luiz said. "It is easy to play with him and also it is amazing to play with the other three."

Squawka Football showed just how good Rudiger has been in possession:

Rudiger has proven to be an excellent signing for Chelsea already. The defender is an authoritative presence in the heart of the defence, strong in possession and an excellent ball-winner.

It's understandable that the Blues want to ensure his long-term future is at Stamford Bridge. However, they may have to bide their time, with Rudiger seemingly in no rush to put pen to paper currently.