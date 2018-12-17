Jurgen Klopp 'Really Excited' to Face 'Difficult' Bayern Munich in UCL Last 16

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp is eager for his Liverpool side to test themselves against Bayern Munich in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

The Reds will face the Bundesliga giants after Monday's draw over two legs in February and March.

Klopp is used to facing Bayern from his time as Borussia Dortmund manager, including a meeting between the two sides in the 2013 Champions League final. Though he knows it won't be easy, he's keen to do so again.

Asked for his reaction to the draw, he told Liverpool's official website:

"Difficult. Good draw. It was clear it would be difficult [and] they are obviously a top side. For me it's nice, going to Germany. But it's just the draw. So we have now time to prepare the game, a lot of time obviously, and hopefully we have all our players available then. It will be a tough one, an interesting one, and I am looking forward to it."

Klopp managed Bayern stars Robert Lewandowski and Mats Hummels during his time with Dortmund, and the latter is relishing the prospect of facing his former mentor:

The match also bears significance for Reds midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri and two members of their backroom staff, head of nutrition Mona Nemmer and head of fitness and conditioning Andreas Kornmayer, who have all spent time with Bayern, as Klopp noted:

"It's nice for Mona and Korny and Shaq. I will meet former players [too] and it's good. But at the end it's a football game on the highest level and we have to play it. We knew it before, it's not that anybody thought 'thank God it's Liverpool,' so we don't think 'thank God it's Bayern.' It's a tough one, but that's how it should be. It's the last 16 of the Champions League so there are only tough teams in, and I'm really excited about it."

Liverpool's failure to win their difficult Champions League group all but assured them of a tie with one of Europe's elite in the next round, but the Reds have also returned to that camp after reaching the final last year.

History is on their side in this fixture, too, per Goal's Neil Jones:

What's more, Bayern have not been their usual imperious selves this season. They're nine points off the top in the Bundesliga having failed to win six of their 15 matches.

Football writer Andy Brassell believes the Reds have little to fear from their opponents:

Despite their struggles, Bayern remain a side packed with talent and Champions League experience.

Since winning the competition in 2013, they've reached the semi-finals in four out of five seasons.

Their meeting with Liverpool should make for an exciting tie, but they'll need to improve significantly if they're to get past the Reds and reach the business end of the competition once again.