Chelsea vs. Bournemouth: League Cup Odds, Preview, Live Stream

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Chelsea face Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

The Blues come into the game on the back of a 2-1 victory at Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Sunday.

However, Bournemouth have hit a slump after a bright start to the season. Eddie Howe's men have lost six of their last seven games in the top flight.

Date: Wednesday, December 19

Time: 7:45 p.m. (GMT), 2:45 p.m. (ET)

Odds: Chelsea: 1-3, Bournemouth: 10-1, draw: 24-5

Live Stream: ESPN + (U.S.)

Odds according to Oddschecker

Match Preview

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has rarely rotated in the Premier League this season, but he has shuffled his pack when it comes to cup competitions and that trend should continue against Bournemouth.

Players such as Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ross Barkley and Cesc Fabregas will be hoping to get a chance to remind the former Napoli boss of their talents.

Squawka Football highlighted Loftus-Cheek's goalscoring record this season:

Striker Olivier Giroud could also return to the starting lineup in place of Eden Hazard. The Belgium international may not be risked after picking up a knock in Sunday's win over Brighton:

The two teams have already met in the Premier League this season, and the Blues came out on top in that encounter at Stamford Bridge in September thanks to late goals from Pedro and Hazard.

However, Bournemouth are in need of a result to get their season back on track. They should be boosted by the return of striker Callum Wilson from injury. He came on as a second-half substitute during Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wilson has been in superb form in front of goal for the Cherries this season, as Squawka Football noted:

His performances have also attracted interest from Chelsea, who are confident of landing the 26-year-old in the January transfer window, according to James Benson at the Daily Express.

Wilson should get the opportunity to show what he can offer on Wednesday night. The Blues are favourites to progress, but if Bournemouth can find their best form, they will provide a tough test.