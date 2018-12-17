WWE TLC 2018 Results: Dean Ambrose and Biggest Winners and Losers

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The final WWE pay-per-view of the year is in the books, and despite a few missteps, TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs delivered some fun and memorable matches.

The biggest complaint about TLC was how many matches the company tried to cram into a four-hour show. A dozen contests is the kind of thing we expect at WrestleMania, not a B-level event.

However, WWE did a decent job pacing the PPV. It never felt like we saw two bad matches in a row. In fact, some of the contests nobody expected anything from ended up exceeding expectations.

Let's take a look at who the biggest winners and losers were from Sunday night.