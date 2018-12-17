WWE TLC 2018 Results: Dean Ambrose and Biggest Winners and Losers

WWE TLC 2018 Results: Dean Ambrose and Biggest Winners and LosersDecember 17, 2018
The final WWE pay-per-view of the year is in the books, and despite a few missteps, TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs delivered some fun and memorable matches.
The biggest complaint about TLC was how many matches the company tried to cram into a four-hour show. A dozen contests is the kind of thing we expect at WrestleMania, not a B-level event.
However, WWE did a decent job pacing the PPV. It never felt like we saw two bad matches in a row. In fact, some of the contests nobody expected anything from ended up exceeding expectations.
Let's take a look at who the biggest winners and losers were from Sunday night.
Winner: Dean Ambrose
Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins were placed late on the TLC card and their match suffered a bit as a result, but that doesn't mean they didn't put on a good show.
The former Shield brothers didn't have the same level of chemistry we have seen in previous encounters, but Ambrose was able to differentiate himself from his previous character.
Gone are the days of The Lunatic Fringe. The man we are seeing now is a more determined and calculating Ambrose.
Winning the Intercontinental Championship is the best he could have hoped for considering the situation with the universal title never being around.
This feud will likely carry through to the first few months of 2019, and it may even culminate with a final match at WrestleMania 35.
Loser: Baron Corbin
It looked like Baron Corbin had all but secured the permanent position of Raw general manager when Braun Strowman was injured after their match at TLC had been booked by commissioner Stephanie McMahon.
However, The Monster Among Men showed up with his arm in a sling Sunday, and he didn't come alone. Several Raw Superstars the acting GM has screwed over in recent weeks banded together to give him the beating of a lifetime.
Strowman got the win and earned himself a shot at Brock Lesnar's universal title at the Royal Rumble, but where does this leave Corbin?
The Lone Wolf will likely be fired from his position by Vince McMahon on Raw and return to being a midcard competitor while someone else steps into the role of general manager.
Winners: Ronda Rousey and Asuka
Not only did Ronda Rousey retain the Raw women's title in a better-than-expected match with Nia Jax, but she also ended up being the deciding factor in the SmackDown Women's Championship bout.
As Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch fought on top of a ladder, Rowdy Ronda walked to the ring and pushed it over, taking both women out and allowing Asuka to claim the title for herself.
Rousey has a reason to be angry at The Queen and The Man, and this move will likely lead to one or both of them moving to Raw so they can feud with her in 2019.
As for Asuka, winning the title will hopefully put her back on the right track after being misused on the blue brand since her winning streak came to an end at WrestleMania 34.
The Empress of Tomorrow can now focus on dominating the SmackDown women's division instead of dancing with Naomi.
Loser: Elias and Bobby Lashley
Elias and Bobby Lashley put forth a decent effort in their ladders match, but the way everything ended leaves both Superstars right where they started.
Elias was able to pick up the win and retrieve his guitar, but then Lashley proceeded to decimate him after the bout was over.
This is a perfect example of what is wrong with WWE's 50-50 booking philosophy. It wants both Superstars to succeed, but that just leads to neither of them looking good.
Any momentum Elias gained from his win was instantly wiped away, and Lashley looks like a sore loser who can't even win with his manager's help.
Let's hope both men move on after this match so we can be spared another chapter in this feud.
Winner: Daniel Bryan
Daniel Bryan is one of the few men in the industry who can pull off being a vicious heel against opponents who have every conceivable advantage on paper.
AJ Styles is bigger, faster, stronger and more agile than Bryan, but what the former Yes Man lacks in those areas, he more than makes up for with technical ability and cunning offense.
He looked like a true villain during his showdown with The Phenomenal One, and scoring the win with a small package instead of a finishing move was the perfect way for him to hold on to his title.
Not only was their contest one of the best on the show, but it will also likely end up as a candidate for Match of the Year when it comes time to hand out Slammy Awards.
Anyone who doubted Bryan's heel turn is likely having second thoughts because he has fully embraced his new role and appears more invigorated with this opportunity to create a new character.
Who do you think were the biggest winners and losers from TLC?