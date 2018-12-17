MLB Trade Rumors: Latest on J.T. Realmuto, Mike Minor and Kevin Pillar

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

In the aftermath of the winter meetings, rumors continue to swirl on the MLB trade market.

Catcher J.T. Realmuto is the top player expected to be dealt, and with the New York Mets signing Wilson Ramos, one of the top suitors for his services is now out of the running.

Meanwhile, a rapidly drying up starting pitching market means someone like Texas Rangers left-hander Mike Minor could be a hot commodity in the days and weeks to come.

Ahead is a quick rundown of the latest notable trade rumors from around the majors.

Braves Out on J.T. Realmuto?

As the Miami Marlins continue to shop All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto, there were conflicting reports out of Atlanta on whether the Braves are still in the mix to acquire him.

On Saturday afternoon, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald identified the Braves as "slight favorites" to land Realmuto.

However, by Saturday evening, another report from Mark Bowman of MLB.com made it sound like the Braves were out on him entirely.

After signing veteran Brian McCann earlier this offseason to pair with incumbent Tyler Flowers, the Braves don't necessarily need to pursue an upgrade at catcher for the upcoming season. That said, it would be surprising to see them withdraw from the Realmuto sweepstakes entirely before the Marlins make a decision.

Phillies Interested in Mike Minor

After missing on Patrick Corbin and J.A. Happ, the hunt for a left-handed starter to slot between Aaron Nola and Jake Arrieta continues for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Texas Rangers southpaw Mike Minor is their latest target, as Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer wrote: "[The Phillies] continue to focus on ways to improve their pitching staff, according to multiple sources, with two sources indicating that they are pursuing a trade for Texas Rangers lefty swingman Mike Minor."

Minor, 30, went 12-8 with a 4.18 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 132 strikeouts in 157 innings in the first season of a three-year, $28 million deal.

That team-friendly salary makes him an attractive trade chip for the rebuilding Rangers, and T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com provided some insight on what it might take for the Phillies to pry him loose:

"Acquiring young pitching has been the Rangers' goal this offseason, and there could be an attractive match with the Phillies. One source said the Rangers would be willing to trade Minor if the Phillies are willing to give up at least a couple of their better young pitching prospects."

The latest Phillies top-10 prospect list from Baseball America includes seven pitchers—Sixto Sanchez (1), Adonis Medina (4), JoJo Romero (6), Enyel De Los Santos (7), Spencer Howard (8), Ranger Suarez (9) and Francisco Morales (10).

Would one of those guys and a lower-level arm with some upside be enough to get a deal done?

Giants Interested in Kevin Pillar

As the San Francisco Giants continue to scour the market for outfield help, they've turned their attention north of the border to Toronto.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote: "One name discussed by the front office, according to multiple sources, was Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar, who is interesting for a number of reasons."

Pillar, 29, posted modest offensive numbers once again this past season with a 93 OPS+ that included 40 doubles, 15 home runs and 14 steals. His quiet mix of power and speed was nice, but his 3.3 percent walk rate and .282 on-base percentage left a lot to be desired.



That said, it's his glove more than anything that makes him an attractive target, especially with such a spacious outfield at AT&T Park. He has racked up 63 DRS in the outfield over six seasons in the majors.

Pillar has two years of team control left, but with the Blue Jays set to start rebuilding, trading him now might be the best way to maximize his value.

