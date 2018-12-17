Ernesto Valverde Praises 'Amazing' Lionel Messi After Levante Hat-Trick

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde said he's struggling to find words to describe Lionel Messi after his masterclass in La Liga against Levante.

The Blaugrana won 5-0 on Sunday, with Messi playing a role in all of the goals, scoring three and setting up two. It was the second successive weekend in which he has lit up the Spanish top flight, following his performance against Espanyol last weekend.

Asked about Messi following the emphatic win, Valverde said it's tough to find the superlatives to sum up his brilliance, per Joe Wright of Goal.

"I don't know how to label him," he said. "I don't know how to answer the most repeated question. He's the one who makes us play, who gives us amazing goals...we just have to enjoy him."

The La Liga Twitter account provided highlights of Messi's display:

With his three goals the Argentina international also reached another landmark for the calendar year, continuing his incredible consistency:

While Messi has long been one of the best players on the planet, even by his own standards the previous week was remarkable.

In the 4-0 win at rivals Espanyol he struck two brilliant free-kicks and teed up Ousmane Dembele with an exceptional assist. It was a key victory for Barcelona, too, pushing them clear at the summit of the La Liga table.

After only being used off the bench against Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, there was a freshness about Messi when he took to the field against Levante. Once again, his movement, inventiveness and composure in the final third meant he was simply too hot to handle.

The contributions moved Messi on to 14 goals and 10 assists for the 2018-19 La Liga season. It's a level of productivity that no player in European football's top five leagues can rival:

The 31-year-old has an enormous influence on the way Barcelona play, and provided he can stay fit for the remainder of the campaign, Messi is capable of inspiring his side to success on multiple fronts.

The Blaugrana are three points clear at the top of the table. That augurs well for the team in 2019, as their Copa del Rey and Champions League commitments will be ramped up.

There will be bigger challenges to come for Barcelona and Messi this season as a result. Even so, in this kind of mood it's hard to see how any team in world football would be able to contain him.