Fantasy Football Week 16 BS Meter

0 of 10

David Eulitt/Getty Images

It hasn't been pretty, but if you're still around heading into Week 16, congratulations on making it this far. The fantasy championship is upon us, and some surprising names could be in your lineup this week.

Mike Williams got Week 15 started on a high note with the best performance of his career. Of course, that came in a game with more than a few disappointing players, including Keenan Allen, who had to depart with a hip injury. Williams' fantasy value for Week 16 will certainly be tied to Allen's status.

Aaron Jones was in for a tough matchup with the Chicago Bears, but a knee injury knocked him out early, opening the door for Jamaal Williams to take the lead. Williams will be a coveted addition from the waiver wire since it looks like he'll stay in the lead this weekend.

The Miami Dolphins took an ugly defeat to the Minnesota Vikings and also lost Frank Gore to a foot injury. Instead of turning to Kenyan Drake, the Dolphins had Kalen Ballage pick up the slack. He's an intriguing name to consider if you're hurting at running back.

The B.S. Meter breaks down 10 of the most pressing issues in fantasy football heading into Week 16. The statements will be rated from 1 to 10, with 1 being completely true and 10 being total B.S.

Note: All fantasy stats used to calculate finishes are from FantasyPros. All advanced stats are calculated using data from Pro Football Reference. All stats are based on a points-per-reception (PPR) format.

Check out Camp on his Fantasy Camp podcast available every Tuesday and Thursday. Click to subscribe or listen wherever you get your podcasts.