Fantasy Football Week 15: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big Board

2 of 7

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Better than Usual

Philip Rivers, LAC (at KC)

The Los Angeles Chargers moved to 10-3 with a closer-than-expected 26-21 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14. Rivers had just 29 attempts with 19 completions for 220 yards and a touchdown to finish with just 13.5 fantasy points. The matchup was a beatable one, but there's only so much you can do with limited volume.

Volume shouldn't be a problem on Thursday night when Rivers and the Chargers face the Chiefs in Kansas City. Melvin Gordon (knee) and Austin Ekeler (concussion, stinger) aren't locks to play, which would put rookie running back Justin Jackson in line to start. While the Chargers have a good defense, slowing down the Chiefs offense has been a chore for any defense this season, which is why Rivers will likely take to the air more than his season average of 31.5 pass attempts per game.

No team has allowed more fantasy points per game to quarterbacks over the last month than the Chiefs, so Rivers should be able to have a lot of success with increased volume. With or without the injured running backs, Rivers should have a busy and productive outing with top-three potential for the week.

Concerns

Aaron Rodgers, GB (at CHI)

Don't let the name value fool you into thinking Rodgers is a safe play this week. He had a great matchup with the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14, yet he had a season-low 196 yards and two touchdowns on 21-of-32 passing with a season-high 44 yards rushing. Thanks to his legs, Rodgers was able to finish as QB8 with 20.2 fantasy points. It will be hard to replicate that against the Chicago Bears.

In the Sunday night victory over the Rams, the Bears held Jared Goff to 180 yards on 20-of-44 passing with no touchdowns and four interceptions. Goff was a complete non-factor for fantasy, and he came into Week 14 as the No. 6 quarterback with 21.6 fantasy points per game. Chicago has been the toughest matchup for opposing quarterbacks over the last four weeks, allowing less than eight fantasy points per game.

Considering how well the Bears have played, including last week's performance against a Super Bowl contender, it's hard to justify a spot in your lineup for Rodgers.

Jameis Winston, TB (at BAL)

Don't let Patrick Mahomes' performance against the Baltimore Ravens fool you into thinking Winston is still a reliable option for the fantasy semifinals. Winston didn't exactly light up the New Orleans Saints in Week 14. He connected on 18 of 38 passes for 213 yards with two scores and an interception in addition to 47 rushing yards. That was enough for a top-12 finish at 19.2 fantasy points, but it was not a confidence-instilling effort with a trip to Baltimore on tap.

The Ravens have been a top-10 defense against fantasy quarterbacks in the last month. Even though Mahomes got them for 377 yards and two scores last week, Baltimore's defense has limited quarterbacks to 913 yards and six touchdowns in the last month. Only the Jacksonville Jaguars (203.7) and Buffalo Bills (185.8) surrendered less passing yards this season than the Ravens (206.2).

Winston may have gotten you this far, but it doesn't mean you need to be stubborn and stick with him in such a tough matchup.

Streamer

Derek Carr, OAK (at CIN)

You might be surprised to see Carr make the streamer category at such an important time of the season, and that's fair. However, in preparation for the fantasy playoffs, potential streaming options like Dak Prescott, Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield and even Josh Allen may already be scooped up in your league. If you need to look a little deeper, Carr could be your man.

Believe it or not, Carr is the No. 3 fantasy quarterback in the last two weeks with 43 fantasy points. In a 40-33 loss to the Chiefs in Week 13, Carr completed 29 of 38 pass attempts for 285 yards and three touchdowns. He followed that up with 322 yards and two scores on 25-of-34 passing in a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers this past weekend.

Even though the Cincinnati Bengals have been an average matchup for fantasy quarterbacks in the last month, they rank fourth in most passing yards per game allowed at 273.8. Oakland's defense also struggles, so Carr should have another fairly busy and productive performance on the road. You can use him if you need him on Sunday.