Virgil van Dijk Says Liverpool Expected 'Something Else' from Manchester United

Virgil van Dijk Says Liverpool Expected 'Something Else' from Manchester UnitedDecember 16, 2018
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk says his team expected something else from Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday.
The Reds ran out deserved 3-1 winners to return to the top of the Premier League table, and the Dutchman says they were well-prepared for the visit of the Red Devils.
"We dominated the game and we deserved it," he said, per Jason Burt at The Telegraph. "We were expecting something else (tactically) from them. We were prepared and we knew about their strengths. We were ready for the fight."
Van Dijk put in another commanding display for the Reds and ensured Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku had a quiet game.
ESPN FC's Mark Ogden offered his view on the duel between the two players:
Mark Ogden @MarkOgden_
Lukaku needs to work Van Dijk harder to justify being picked ahead of Martial, but he's losing every physical battle so far.
Sadio Mane opened the scoring for Liverpool, but Jesse Lingard equalised after an error from goalkeeper Alisson.
Substitute Xherdan Shaqiri then came on and scored twice in the second half to hand Liverpool all three points.
Squawka Football highlighted their attacking approach:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Xherdan Shaqiri's goal meant that all 11 outfield players to feature for Liverpool against Man Utd have had a shot. Liverpool's 30th of the match... second goal of the game. https://t.co/tcgFAJAlfU
In contrast, Manchester United rarely looked like scoring and offered very little as an attacking force.
ESPN FC's Scott Patterson expects manager Jose Mourinho to be sacked:
Scott Patterson @R_o_M
Mourinho will be sacked. And should be. But I don’t know why that’s something to be happy about when we’ll finish in the bottom half of the table with Carrick/Butt and then start off the pattern of destruction once more with the next manager working under the Glazers/Woodward.
The defeat leaves the Red Devils 11 points adrift of fourth place. Mourinho's side look to have little chance of qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions League through their Premier League position.
However, the United boss is still confident his team can close the gap:
Neil Jones @neiljonesgoal
Mourinho: "I think we can [claw back gap to top four, 11 points]. What gives me that belief? We played away to Liverpool, Chelsea and City, the three best teams apart from Tottenham. We can get more points in second part of season." #LFC #MUFC
Liverpool's win on Sunday underlined the gulf in class that currently exists between the two sides. The Reds were far superior to their local rivals and could have won by a far bigger margin.
