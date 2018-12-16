EPL Table: 2018 Premier League Standings After Sunday's Week 17 Matches

EPL Table: 2018 Premier League Standings After Sunday's Week 17 MatchesDecember 16, 2018
Liverpool regained the Premier League lead with a win over rivals Manchester United on Sunday, while Chelsea and Southampton also bagged three points in Week 17.
Saint shocked Arsenal, bringing their 22-match unbeaten streak to an end, and Chelsea survived a tough challenge from Brighton & Hove Albion.
The Reds faced off with United in the last contest of the day, winning 3-1 at Anfield. Here are Sunday's full results.
Brighton 1-2 Chelsea
Southampton 3-2 Arsenal
Liverpool 3-1 Manchester United
The current Premier League standings (Games, Points, Goal Difference):
1. Liverpool: 17, 45, (+30)
2. Manchester City: 17, 44, (+38)
3. Tottenham Hotspur: 17, 39, (+15)
4. Chelsea: 17, 37, (+21)
5. Arsenal: 17, 34, (+14)
6. Manchester United: 17, 26, (0)
7. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 17, 25, (0)
8. Everton: 17, 24, (+2)
9. West Ham United: 17, 24, (0)
10. Watford: 17, 24, (-2)
11. Bournemouth: 17, 23, (-3)
12. Leicester City: 17, 22, (0)
13. Brighton & Hove Albion: 17, 21, (-4)
14. Newcastle United: 17, 16, (-8)
15. Crystal Palace: 17, 15, (-9)
16. Cardiff City: 17, 14, (-16)
17. Southampton: 17, 12, (-16)
18. Burnley: 17, 12, (-18)
19. Huddersfield Town: 17, 10, (-18)
20. Fulham: 17, 9, (-26)
Xherdan Shaqiri was the standout for the Reds, coming off the bench to guide his side to victory with a brace.
Sadio Mane had given the hosts the lead in the first half, but a blunder from Alisson Becker gifted Jesse Lingard the equaliser.
The Reds pushed hardest for a winner after the break and found it just minutes after Shaqiri came on. He would score twice, both courtesy of a lucky deflection.
As shared by Sport Witness the result was yet another setback for United, and the stats paint an ugly picture;
Sport Witness @Sport_Witness
Liverpool’s goal difference is +30. Man United’s is 0. Liverpool have conceded 7 in 17. Man United have conceded 29 in 17, only four clubs in the Premier League have conceded more. As an example, Crystal Palace have conceded 23.
In Southampton Arsenal finally lost their first match since August, as a Bernd Leno mistake gifted Charlie Austin the winner.
The former Queens Park Rangers star deposited the ball into an open goal after Leno went underneath a cross, missing the ball completely.
Danny Ings bagged a brace and Henrikh Mkhitaryan followed suit for the Gunners. Laurent Koscielny looked suspect throughout the contest and Le Grove thought manager Unai Emery made a mistake inserting him into the starting XI so soon after his return from injury:
Brighton put up a decent fight against the Blues but Eden Hazard delivered for Chelsea with a goal and assist. As shared by HLN's Kristof Terreur the Belgian has been vital for his side this season:
Kristof Terreur 📰🎥 @HLNinEngeland
When on the pitch in the Premier League, Eden Hazard has been directly involved in 57% of the Chelsea goals.
Pedro also scored but Solly March restored the gap to a single goal, setting up a somewhat nervy finale.
