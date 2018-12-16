EPL Table: 2018 Premier League Standings After Sunday's Week 17 Matches

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Liverpool regained the Premier League lead with a win over rivals Manchester United on Sunday, while Chelsea and Southampton also bagged three points in Week 17.

Saint shocked Arsenal, bringing their 22-match unbeaten streak to an end, and Chelsea survived a tough challenge from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Reds faced off with United in the last contest of the day, winning 3-1 at Anfield. Here are Sunday's full results.

Brighton 1-2 Chelsea

Southampton 3-2 Arsenal

Liverpool 3-1 Manchester United

The current Premier League standings (Games, Points, Goal Difference):

1. Liverpool: 17, 45, (+30)

2. Manchester City: 17, 44, (+38)

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 17, 39, (+15)

4. Chelsea: 17, 37, (+21)

5. Arsenal: 17, 34, (+14)

6. Manchester United: 17, 26, (0)

7. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 17, 25, (0)

8. Everton: 17, 24, (+2)

9. West Ham United: 17, 24, (0)

10. Watford: 17, 24, (-2)

11. Bournemouth: 17, 23, (-3)

12. Leicester City: 17, 22, (0)

13. Brighton & Hove Albion: 17, 21, (-4)

14. Newcastle United: 17, 16, (-8)

15. Crystal Palace: 17, 15, (-9)

16. Cardiff City: 17, 14, (-16)

17. Southampton: 17, 12, (-16)

18. Burnley: 17, 12, (-18)

19. Huddersfield Town: 17, 10, (-18)

20. Fulham: 17, 9, (-26)

Xherdan Shaqiri was the standout for the Reds, coming off the bench to guide his side to victory with a brace.

Sadio Mane had given the hosts the lead in the first half, but a blunder from Alisson Becker gifted Jesse Lingard the equaliser.

The Reds pushed hardest for a winner after the break and found it just minutes after Shaqiri came on. He would score twice, both courtesy of a lucky deflection.

As shared by Sport Witness the result was yet another setback for United, and the stats paint an ugly picture;

In Southampton Arsenal finally lost their first match since August, as a Bernd Leno mistake gifted Charlie Austin the winner.

The former Queens Park Rangers star deposited the ball into an open goal after Leno went underneath a cross, missing the ball completely.

Danny Ings bagged a brace and Henrikh Mkhitaryan followed suit for the Gunners. Laurent Koscielny looked suspect throughout the contest and Le Grove thought manager Unai Emery made a mistake inserting him into the starting XI so soon after his return from injury:

Brighton put up a decent fight against the Blues but Eden Hazard delivered for Chelsea with a goal and assist. As shared by HLN's Kristof Terreur the Belgian has been vital for his side this season:

Pedro also scored but Solly March restored the gap to a single goal, setting up a somewhat nervy finale.