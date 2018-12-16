EPL Table: 2018 Premier League Standings After Sunday's Week 17 Matches

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistDecember 16, 2018

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool and Alisson of Liverpool celebrate following their sides victory in the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United at Anfield on December 16, 2018 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Liverpool regained the Premier League lead with a win over rivals Manchester United on Sunday, while Chelsea and Southampton also bagged three points in Week 17.

Saint shocked Arsenal, bringing their 22-match unbeaten streak to an end, and Chelsea survived a tough challenge from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Reds faced off with United in the last contest of the day, winning 3-1 at Anfield. Here are Sunday's full results.

Brighton 1-2 Chelsea

Southampton 3-2 Arsenal

Liverpool 3-1 Manchester United

   

The current Premier League standings (Games, Points, Goal Difference):

1. Liverpool: 17, 45, (+30)

2. Manchester City: 17, 44, (+38)

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 17, 39, (+15)

4. Chelsea: 17, 37, (+21)

5. Arsenal: 17, 34, (+14) 

6. Manchester United: 17, 26, (0)

7. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 17, 25, (0)

8. Everton: 17, 24, (+2)

9. West Ham United: 17, 24, (0)

10. Watford: 17, 24, (-2)

11. Bournemouth: 17, 23, (-3)

12. Leicester City: 17, 22, (0)

13. Brighton & Hove Albion: 17, 21, (-4)

14. Newcastle United: 17, 16, (-8)

15. Crystal Palace: 17, 15, (-9)

16. Cardiff City: 17, 14, (-16)

17. Southampton: 17, 12, (-16)

18. Burnley: 17, 12, (-18)

19. Huddersfield Town: 17, 10, (-18)

20. Fulham: 17, 9, (-26)

   

Xherdan Shaqiri was the standout for the Reds, coming off the bench to guide his side to victory with a brace.

Sadio Mane had given the hosts the lead in the first half, but a blunder from Alisson Becker gifted Jesse Lingard the equaliser.

The Reds pushed hardest for a winner after the break and found it just minutes after Shaqiri came on. He would score twice, both courtesy of a lucky deflection.

As shared by Sport Witness the result was yet another setback for United, and the stats paint an ugly picture;

In Southampton Arsenal finally lost their first match since August, as a Bernd Leno mistake gifted Charlie Austin the winner.

The former Queens Park Rangers star deposited the ball into an open goal after Leno went underneath a cross, missing the ball completely.

Danny Ings bagged a brace and Henrikh Mkhitaryan followed suit for the Gunners. Laurent Koscielny looked suspect throughout the contest and Le Grove thought manager Unai Emery made a mistake inserting him into the starting XI so soon after his return from injury:

Brighton put up a decent fight against the Blues but Eden Hazard delivered for Chelsea with a goal and assist. As shared by HLN's Kristof Terreur the Belgian has been vital for his side this season:

Pedro also scored but Solly March restored the gap to a single goal, setting up a somewhat nervy finale.

Related

    Liverpool Roll Over Man Utd to Go Top

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Liverpool Roll Over Man Utd to Go Top

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    'Are You Calling the Players Dishonest?' — Mourinho's Rant

    World Football logo
    World Football

    'Are You Calling the Players Dishonest?' — Mourinho's Rant

    Joe Williams
    via Football365

    Mourinho Explains Decision to Drop Pogba vs. Liverpool

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Mourinho Explains Decision to Drop Pogba vs. Liverpool

    via men

    Arsenal's Unbeaten Run Ends...and Koscielny Is Needed Badly

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Arsenal's Unbeaten Run Ends...and Koscielny Is Needed Badly

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report