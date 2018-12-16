Unai Emery Says Arsenal January Transfers Unlikely: 'Not a Very Big Possibility'

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has said there's "not a very big possibility" the Gunners will make any new signings in the January transfer window despite the apparent need to improve their defence.

Emery's side fell to their first defeat in 22 matches with a 3-2 loss at Southampton on Sunday, but Emery suggested to reporters afterward that the club aren't likely to make any additions in the winter.

The Spaniard said: "It is not easy, I don’t believe a lot in this transfer window because it is not a very big possibility with the players. The club is working only if some players can help us with a high level or better than [what we have]."

While the prospect of a winter transfer window with no new blood may sound bleak to some supporters, others will have been encouraged to hear the tactician place an emphasis on youth development:

"January is not good for this reason, but we are going to look and the club is working for this in January.

"Our progress is also with young players and we need to give them more chances to play and show us their progress. But also for our big demands, we need a high level on the pitch and in the squad."

Sportswriter Charles Watts said in the aftermath of the loss to Southampton that new signings were sorely needed:

The Gunners have managed to overcome their defensive shortcomings so far, and the summer signings of Sokratis Papastathopoulos, 30, and Stephan Lichtsteiner, 34, helped patch up some holes at the back.

Club captain Laurent Koscielny also made his first Premier League appearance in seven months at St. Mary's, but statistician Orbinho nevertheless pointed out the short-term flaws in their back line:

Emery also said after the defeat to Southampton that right-back Hector Bellerin, who limped off at half-time, will be sidelined for "some weeks" entering the final stretch of 2018.

Nacho Monreal, 33 in February, has a contract that's due to expire in June, and central defender Rob Holding has been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament.

Arsenal blogger Tim Stillman said after the 2-2 draw against Manchester United earlier in December that January additions were needed at the Emirates Stadium:

The Gunners have kept eight clean sheets in 25 matches this season, but five of those have come in the UEFA Europa League. Their 1-0 victory over Huddersfield Town in December was their first domestic clean sheet since beating Watford 2-0 in September.

Arsenal's attack is in flying form and doesn't appear to need bolstering, having failed to score only twice in 25 outings, but the more essential needs at the back don't look likely to be met during the January window.