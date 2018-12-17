Premier League Fixtures: Week 18 Schedule, Score Predictions for EPL Matchday

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Liverpool face a tricky fixture in Week 18 of the 2018-19 Premier League season on Friday, when the Reds visit in-form Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The following day, Arsenal play host to Burnley, Manchester United make the trip to Wales to take on Cardiff City, and Chelsea host Leicester City. On Sunday, Tottenham Hotspur visit Everton.

Here's a look at the schedule, complete with score predictions:

Friday, December 21

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2 Liverpool

Saturday, December 22

Arsenal 2-0 Burnley

Bournemouth 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Huddersfield Town 1-0 Southampton

Manchester City 4-0 Crystal Palace

Newcastle United 1-1 Fulham

West Ham United 1-2 Watford

Chelsea 2-1 Leicester City

Cardiff City 0-1 Manchester United

Sunday, December 23

Everton 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur

The talented but inconsistent Wolves have turned the corner in recent weeks, taking three straight wins in the Premier League to move back up the standings. The side went on a lengthy winless streak after a hot start to the season but seem to be back in prime form.

That's bad news for the Reds, who lead the standings after Sunday's win over Manchester United but have ridden their luck in recent weeks.

Per Sport Witness, they have made their own luck:

Divock Origi's late winner against Everton set the tone, while Napoli felt aggrieved after their UEFA Champions League contest when Virgil van Dijk wasn't sent off.

Xherdan Shaqiri's two deflected goals against the Red Devils on Sunday were fully deserved, but Liverpool likely would have dropped points without those lucky bounces.

Arsenal's unbeaten start to the season came to a surprise end against Southampton, and they will look to bounce back against a struggling Burnley side.

Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe was impressed with the Saints after the Week 17 upset, but he also noted Arsenal came into the contest short-handed:

Burnley have lost four of their last five and shouldn't provide the Gunners with a massive challenge.

Chelsea, Tottenham and City took care of business in Week 17 and will be favoured to do so again in Week 18, although Spurs' visit to Goodison Park won't be an easy one.

Everton have played some excellent football at times this term, and while the squad is still developing and looking for its best form, they are more than capable of springing a surprise.