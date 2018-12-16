Ruud Gullit Says Ajax's Frenkie de Jong 'Ready to Make That Step' at Barcelona

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Netherlands legend Ruud Gullit believes Ajax star Frenkie de Jong has what it takes to succeed at Barcelona and that he is "ready to make that step up" as speculation continues to link him with a move to Catalonia.

De Jong has dazzled in his second full season with Ajax's first team, and Gullit told AS at the opening of the Lusail Stadium in Qatar that the the 21-year-old could hold his own at Barca (h/t Sport).

The former Chelsea manager said: "De Jong is ready to make that step up. The football played in Spain is open, and that suits him. We'll need to see what he decides to do. There's also been rumours of PSG making an offer for him."

De Telegraaf recently reported Paris Saint-Germain had stolen a march in the transfer race and were prepared to pay €75 million (£67.4 million) for his signature (h/t the Evening Standard's Richard Parry).

De Jong was asked about the rumours of a move to Paris after Ajax drew 3-3 with Bayern Munich in their final UEFA Champions League group-stage game on Wednesday, as Omnisport shared:

Gullit was also complimentary of De Jong's Ajax and Netherlands team-mate Matthijs de Ligt but said the central defender would be better suited to playing in England rather than Spain: "De Ligt is doing really well. He's a centre back, physically strong, and that's why he might suit English football better."

De Jong has been touted as a long-term successor to Barca anchor Sergio Busquets, and it's easy to see the players' similarities. The youngster is a confident passer of the ball who rarely gives up possession and is capable of playing in central defence, hinting at his defensive qualities.

Tifo Football produced a video profile of the player, whose attributes do seem as though they would align well with those typically harnessed at the Camp Nou:

AC Milan and Chelsea icon Gullit never played in La Liga during his 19-year professional career, but he nevertheless backs De Jong to cope in that environment.

Ajax aren't likely to let any of their major assets leave the club on the cheap, although Financial Times writer Simon Kuper recently spoke to Off The Ball and predicted it was unlikely De Jong would remain at the club beyond next summer:

De Jong has long been an outstanding talent in the Eredivisie, and Gullit predicts the young midfielder's skills are already more than sufficient for him to handle the pressure of playing for Barcelona.