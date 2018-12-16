Premier League Results Week 17: Sunday's 2018 EPL Scores, Top Scorers and Table

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League table on Sunday with a 3-1 victory over Manchester United at Anfield.

Substitute Xherdan Shaqiri scored with two deflected shots in the second half after Jesse Lingard had equalised Sadio Mane's opening goal.

Elsewhere, goals from Pedro and Eden Hazard gave Chelsea a 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium, while Arsenal slumped to a surprise defeat at struggling Southampton.

Sunday's Results

Brighton 1-2 Chelsea

Southampton 3-2 Arsenal

Liverpool 3-1 Manchester United

Top Scorers

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 10

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 10

Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 9

Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 9

Eden Hazard, Chelsea: 8

Callum Wilson, Bournemouth: 8

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 8

Glenn Murray, Brighton & Hove Albion: 8

Richarlison, Everton: 8

Premier League Standings (Games, Points, Goal Difference)

1. Liverpool: 17, 45, (+30)

2. Manchester City: 17, 44, (+38)

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 17, 39, (+15)

4. Chelsea: 17, 37, (+21)

5. Arsenal: 17, 34, (+14)

6. Manchester United: 17, 26, (0)

7. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 17, 25, (0)

8. Everton: 17, 24, (+2)

9. West Ham United: 17, 24, (0)

10. Watford: 17, 24, (-2)

11. Bournemouth: 17, 23, (-3)

12. Leicester City: 17, 22, (0)

13. Brighton & Hove Albion: 17, 21, (-4)

14. Newcastle United: 17, 16, (-8)

15. Crystal Palace: 17, 15, (-9)

16. Cardiff City: 17, 14, (-16)

17. Southampton: 17, 12, (-16)

18. Burnley: 17, 12, (-18)

19. Huddersfield Town: 17, 10, (-18)

20. Fulham: 17, 9, (-26)

Sunday Recap

Liverpool got off to a fast start against Manchester United and pressed the Red Devils back right from kick-off.

Football correspondent Sam Cunningham highlighted their attacking intent:

The pressure eventually told on 24 minutes when Mane broke the deadlock. Fabinho lifted the ball into the Senegal international to chest down and fire past David De Gea.

Former Red Devil Gary Neville was not impressed with the defending on show:

Manchester United managed to find an equaliser but needed an awful mistake from goalkeeper Alisson to get back on level terms.

The Brazilian spilt Romelu Lukaku's shot, and Lingard was on hand to lift the ball over the goalkeeper and into the back of the net:

Jose Mourinho sent on Marouane Fellaini for Diogo Dalot at half-time, but Liverpool continued to dominate after the break:

The Red Devils did a good job of frustrating Liverpool until the arrival of substitute Shaqiri.

The Switzerland star fired Liverpool back in front with a shot that took a deflection off Ashley Young:

He then wrapped the game up seven minutes later. This time his shot struck Eric Bailly before flying past De Gea in the United goal.

It was a deserved win for the Reds who move back above Manchester City in the table. The defeat leaves Mourinho's side now 11 points off the top four.

Ralph Hasenhuttl enjoyed the perfect start to his Southampton career with a 3-2 win over Arsenal. The match saw the Gunners beaten for the first time in 22 Premier League games.

Danny Ings opened the scoring for the hosts on 20 minutes. The striker headed home Matt Targett's left-wing cross at the near post for his sixth goal of the season.

Arsenal managed to level just eight minutes later. Henrikh Mkhitaryan arrived late in the box and met Nacho Monreal's cross with a powerful header that beat goalkeeper Alex McCarthy.

Yet Southampton went in at the break 2-1 up thanks to Ings' second goal of the match just before the break.

This time the ball was floated in from the right by Nathan Redmond, and Ings' looping header beat Bernd Leno and dropped into the far corner.

Squawka Football noted how long it had been since Ings had netted a top-flight brace:

Unai Emery sent on Alexandre Lacazette for the injured Hector Bellerin at the break, and Arsenal levelled on 53 minutes.

Lacazette managed to find Mkhitaryan on the edge of the box, and his shot took a wicked deflection off Jannik Vestergaard and wrong-footed McCarthy.

Opta highlighted Mkhitaryan's goalscoring record for the Gunners:

The winner came with just five minutes of normal time remaining. Shane Long's cross was missed by Leno, and substitute Charlie Austin headed into an empty net:

The victory moves Southampton out of the relegation zone on goal difference, while Arsenal slip three points behind Chelsea in fourth.