Luka Modric, Thibaut Courtois Respond to Diego Simeone's Real Madrid Criticism

Real Madrid stars Thibaut Courtois and Luka Modric have hit back at Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone after his comments about Los Blancos.

Per AS, the Atletico boss has been critical of the atmosphere at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium and also suggested the reason for Modric and Courtois both picking up individual prizes was helped by the fact they play for Los Blancos.

Speaking to Sportske Novosti (h/t AS), Modric, who recently won FIFA's Best Men's Player award, responded to the comments from Simeone:

"I can understand Simeone defending one of his own players—[Antoine]m Griezmann, and thinking he was the best, but it's to his detriment that he feels the constant need to belittle Real Madrid and our players. He takes advantage of every opportunity to imply there is something else behind Real Madrid's triumphs which is totally false."

Courtois, who played under Simeone at Atletico, said his former manager makes comments like this in order to appease his own supporters.

"Simeone criticises Madrid so as to be popular with his fans," he said, per AS. "He always does it, attacks Madrid for being the best in the world."

Modric has been a central figure in Los Blancos' recent dominance of European football, helping the team win the UEFA Champions League three times in a row and in four of the last five seasons. His displays in the competition and with Croatia at the FIFA World Cup were key to him being crowned as the best player on the planet.

Courtois joined Real in the summer from Chelsea and as Bet365 relayed, things haven't gone well for the Belgian or his new team so far:

It was at Atletico where Courtois forged a reputation as one of the best goalkeepers in the world while he was on loan from the Blues. He helped Simeone's team win a shock La Liga title in the 2013-14 season and helped the team to the Champions League final in the same campaign, where they lost to Madrid.

Courtois was part of the trademark defensive stability Simeone's teams enjoy. His record as manager of Atletico has been remarkable from that standpoint:

Atletico kept up the pressure on La Liga leaders Barcelona on Saturday, as they beat Real Valladolid 3-2. The Blaugrana, on the same points as Atletico, are in action on Sunday, as they travel to Levante.

Real Madrid beat Rayo Vallecano 1-0 on Saturday, responding well after their humiliating 3-0 loss at home to CSKA Moscow in midweek. They're now just two points behind their city rivals.

While the Madrid derby is always a fiery affair, the comments from Simeone, Modric and Courtois should make the next one especially spicy. The two sides are next scheduled to meet on February 10 at the Wanda Metropolitano.