Blackhawks Mascot Gets into Fight with Fan After OT Loss vs. Jets

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Chicago Blackhawks' mascot, Tommy Hawk, was involved in a physical altercation with a fan at the United Center during Friday night's game against the Winnipeg Jets.

According to Madeline Kenney of the Chicago Sun-Times, authorities say the fight broke out after Tommy Hawk was attacked by a fan. The Chicago Sun-Times shared video footage from the incident that a fan tweeted out:

No arrests have been made.

As of Saturday, the Blackhawks were investigating the matter.

"We are gathering the facts and will have no further comment at this time, pending our investigation," a Chicago spokesperson told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Chicago is currently on a three-game homestand, with games still at the United Center on Sunday and Tuesday.

It's just the latest blemish in what has been a rough start to the season for Chicago, as Friday night was its 11th loss in its last 13 games. The Blackhawks (10-18-6, 26 points) currently sit in last place in the Central Division.