Blackhawks Mascot Gets into Fight with Fan After OT Loss vs. Jets

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistDecember 16, 2018

CHICAGO, IL - MAY 23: Chicago Blackhawks mascot 'Tommy Hawk' celebrates after defeating the Anaheim Ducks 5-4 in double overtime in Game Four of the Western Conference Finals during the 2015 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the United Center on May 23, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
The Chicago Blackhawks' mascot, Tommy Hawk, was involved in a physical altercation with a fan at the United Center during Friday night's game against the Winnipeg Jets.

According to Madeline Kenney of the Chicago Sun-Times, authorities say the fight broke out after Tommy Hawk was attacked by a fan. The Chicago Sun-Times shared video footage from the incident that a fan tweeted out:

No arrests have been made.

As of Saturday, the Blackhawks were investigating the matter.

"We are gathering the facts and will have no further comment at this time, pending our investigation," a Chicago spokesperson told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Chicago is currently on a three-game homestand, with games still at the United Center on Sunday and Tuesday.

It's just the latest blemish in what has been a rough start to the season for Chicago, as Friday night was its 11th loss in its last 13 games. The Blackhawks (10-18-6, 26 points) currently sit in last place in the Central Division.

