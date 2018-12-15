Penny Hardaway on Memphis vs. Tennessee Altercation: Vols Ran Over to Fight

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Tempers flared in the final minute of the third-ranked Tennessee Volunteers' 102-92 victory over the Memphis Tigers on Saturday, and while technical fouls were handed out, Memphis coach Penny Hardaway felt the officiating crew should have been tougher with its discipline.

As words were exchanged between Tennessee and Memphis players heading into a timeout, Hardaway let it be known, via the Associated Press' Teresa Walker, that he believed Volunteers players were gearing up for some smoke.

"I said [to referees], 'The Tennessee entire team ran over to fight.' Their entire team emptied the bench to run over. They weren't coming over because it was a timeout.

"You could visibly see guys with their fists balled, talking trash to our guys or whatever. It was almost like a standoff. I was asking the referee why were they able to come across the line into our area and not get a technical."

Ultimately, the Volunteers' Jordan Bone and Tigers' Jeremiah Martin and Alex Lomax were assessed technicals.

Memphis had just cut it to a nine-point deficit with 47 seconds remaining when emotions ran high. The Volunteers would leave town with a double-digit road victory over their in-state rival to improve to 8-1, while the Tigers dropped to 5-5 with the loss.