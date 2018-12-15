Per Mertesacker Challenges Mesut Ozil to Fight for His Place at Arsenal

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Mesut Ozil needs to fight to reclaim his place in Arsenal's best starting XI, according to former club and international team-mate Per Mertesacker.

He lauded Ozil's qualities while also challenging the languid playmaker to reclaim his place after recent injury problems, per Metro: "Mesut is a player with magical abilities. Last time (for the 1-0 won at home to Huddersfield Town on December 8) he was injured. Now I'm curious how he fights back. He can still be very valuable to Arsenal."

Mertesacker won three FA Cups with Ozil at Arsenal as well as the FIFA World Cup with Germany in 2014, and he remains an interested observer as coach of the Gunners' academy.

Ozil's future at Arsenal has come under heavy scrutiny lately after he missed key recent fixtures with back spasms. They included the 4-2 derby win over local rivals Tottenham Hotspur and the 2-2 draw away to Manchester United in the Premier League earlier in December.

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

There have been concerns Ozil's measured style doesn't suit head coach Unai Emery's tactics. The latter has Arsenal adopting a more intense pressing game than the one that predecessor Arsene Wenger favoured.

Emery even admitted Ozil, who is the club's highest earner, wasn't suited for the intensity of certain matches when he left the 30-year-old out for a 2-1 win away to Bournemouth back in November.

The Arsenal chief has had to deal with questions about the nature and veracity of Ozil's recent injury woes. There was speculation his problems were caused by excessive gaming, claims Emery avoided with a simple "I don't know" answer, per The Sun's Tom Roddy.

Emery brought Ozil back into the lineup for Thursday's 1-0 win over Qarabag in the UEFA Europa League. The schemer responded by providing the assist for Alexandre Lacazette's winner before being substituted after 83 minutes.

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Emery talked up his efforts and said Ozil could figure against Southampton on Sunday: "I think after his injuries he is coming back with good work, and on Thursday he played with a good performance. I think also he is OK for Sunday."

Emery would be wise to include Ozil after his display on Thursday offered a timely reminder of what he brings to the team. Few in the Arsenal squad can match his technique and eye for a through pass.

Those qualities are essential in helping the Gunners maximise their considerable attacking talent. Both Lacazette and fellow striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are deadly finishers who thrive with the right service.

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Ozil can provide it if he's fully fit and on form. When he is, Arsenal purr in forward areas the way they did during a 3-1 win over Leicester City back in October, when Ozil scored and tallied yet another assist in a creative masterclass.

Despite his obvious talent, Ozil's consistency and temperament are often questioned. Occasionally, the concerns are valid, especially since he is not a tough tackler nor a player who regularly tracks back.

At times, though, Ozil's critics can be too quick to judge a maestro whose easy artistry can fool people into thinking he's not putting in a shift.

Emery will get more energy and endeavour in attacking-midfield areas from Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Alex Iwobi and Aaron Ramsey. Yet no member of this trio can unlock defences as quickly or as often as Ozil.

While Ozil needs to heed Mertesacker's call to fight, the onus is also on Emery to get the balance between industry and flair right. It means he can't afford to ignore Arsenal's most-gifted creator.