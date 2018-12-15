Andreas Granqvist '99.9 Per Cent' Sure Manchester United Move Will Not Happen

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Swedish defender Andreas Granqvist has said he is doubtful he will be moving to Manchester United in the January transfer window.

On Friday, he told Helsingborgs Dagblad (h/t Fotboll Direkt via Sport Witness): "With 99.9 per cent certainty, we can kill the speculation here and now. It would be quite sensational, but I don't think it will happen. Then I do not know if I want to. It's with HIF I want to be."

The 33-year-old has previously responded to speculation that Jose Mourinho's side could be interested in his services. He told Expressen (h/t Michael Yokin at ESPN FC): "I am not closing any doors, and flattered to even be linked with such a big team."

Granqvist is an experienced centre-back who enjoyed a fine 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign with Sweden.

He helped his side top Group F, eliminating holders Germany in the process, before eventually being knocked out by England in the last 16.

The defender returned to his first club, Helsingborg, after the tournament and currently plies his trade in the Swedish second division.

In October, football reporter Lee Roden tweeted that Granqvist would be a good fit for United:

Manchester United continue to be linked with a move for a centre-back. The Red Devils are considering signing Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly, according to James Robson of the Manchester Evening News.

Per the report, the club are also keen on Milan Skriniar, Alessio Romagnoli, Toby Alderweireld and Harry Maguire.

The Red Devils have been vulnerable defensively this season, conceding 26 goals in 16 Premier League game and managing only two clean sheets.

Manchester United season ticket holder Scott Patterson feels the club made a mistake not signing a top-class defender last summer:

Granqvist is an experienced campaigner but would only be a short-term option. Whether they sign him or not, Manchester United would likely still be in need of a centre-back to help the club challenge for trophies.