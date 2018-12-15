La Liga Results 2018: Scores and Updated Table After Saturday's Week 16 Matches

CESAR MANSO/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid moved level on points with leaders Barcelona at the top of La Liga on Saturday with a 3-2 victory at Real Valladolid.

Real Madrid are just two points behind the leading duo after seeing off Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Saturday's two other La Liga fixtures saw Getafe beat Real Sociedad, while Valencia were held to a 1-1 draw at Eibar.

Saturday's Scores

Getafe 1-0 Real Sociedad

Real Valladolid 2-3 Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid 1-0 Rayo Vallecano

Eibar 1-1 Valencia

La Liga Standings (matches played, goal difference and points)

1. Barcelona: 15, +22, 31

2. Atletico Madrid: 16, +12, 31

3. Real Madrid: 16, +5, 29

4. Sevilla: 15, +11, 28

5. Getafe: 16, +5, 24

6. Alaves: 15, +1, 24

7. Levante: 15, +2, 22

8. Real Betis: 15, -1, 22

9. Celta Vigo: 16, +4, 21

10. Girona: 15, 0, 21

11. Espanyol: 15, -3, 21

12. Real Valladolid: 16, -3, 20

13. Eibar: 16, -4, 20

14. Valencia: 16, 0, 19

15. Real Sociedad: 16, -1, 19

16. Leganes: 16, -4, 18

17. Villarreal: 15, -4, 14

18. Athletic Bilbao: 15, -8, 14

19. Rayo Vallecano: 16, -16, 10

20. Huesca: 15, -18, 7

Saturday Recap

Antoine Griezmann was the hero for Atletico Madrid on Saturday. The France international scored twice in a five-goal thriller on his 300th La Liga appearance:

The France international set up Nikola Kalinic for Atletico's first on 26 minutes. He then doubled the visitors' lead from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time after a handball by Kiko Olivas.

However, Valladolid levelled the match in the second half. Fernando Calero headed Michel's corner past goalkeeper Jan Oblak on 57 minutes, and Saul Niguez's own goal made it 2-2 six minutes later.

The game looked headed for a draw until Griezmann netted the winner 10 minutes from time. The 27-year-old pounced on a scuffed clearance by Oscar Plano and powered the ball home.

The victory is just Atletico's second on their travels in La Liga this season and puts the pressure back on Barcelona ahead of their trip to Levante on Sunday.

Real Madrid needed just 13 minutes to open the scoring against Rayo Vallecano in their final La Liga fixture of 2018. Lucas Vazquez sent Karim Benzema through on goal, and the latter took a touch before tucking the ball clinically into the far corner.

The hosts had opportunities to extend their lead in an entertaining first half. Marco Asensio beat the offside trap from a Toni Kroos pass, but goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski denied him.

Robbie Dunne at AS offered his view:

Kroos then went even closer to doubling Real Madrid's lead. The Germany international thumped a low shot against the post with 36 minutes on the clock.

Santiago Solari's men got the ball in the back of the net just after the hour mark. However, Sergio Ramos' headed effort was correctly ruled out for offside.

The hosts saw both Asensio and Benzema hobble off with injuries in the second half.

Dermot Corrigan at ESPN FC offered some detail on their problems:

Rayo had chances to score throughout the match. Bebe tested goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois with a fierce shot. The Belgium international also made a fine double save in stoppage time to preserve his clean sheet.

It was a far from convincing performance from Real Madrid, but it's enough to keep them in contention at the top of the table. They now turn their attentions to the 2018 FIFA Club World Cup and open against Kashima Antlers on December 19.