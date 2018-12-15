EPL Table: Saturday's Week 17 Results, Scores and 2018 Premier League Standings

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League after beating Everton 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Gabriel Jesus helped himself to a pair of goals as a City turned on the style despite missing David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling from the starting lineup.

Tottenham Hotspur are just five points adrift of City after Christian Eriksen scored a late winner to beat a stubborn Burnley side at Wembley.

Wins for Watford and Wolverhampton Wanderers put both within touching distance of the top six, while Newcastle United earned a priceless three points in the battle against relegation after beating Huddersfield Town away.

Newcastle are up to 14th, while Crystal Palace also moved up to 15th thanks to a 1-0 victory at home to Leicester City.

Saturday Results

Manchester City 3-1 Everton

Crystal Palace 1-0 Leicester City

Huddersfield Town 0-1 Newcastle United

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Burnley

Watford 3-2 Cardiff City

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 Bournemouth

Fulham vs. West Ham United

Standings (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points, per the division's official website)

1. Manchester City: 17, 14, +38, 44

2. Liverpool: 16, 13, +28, 42

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 17, 13, +15, 39

4. Chelsea: 16, 10, +20, 34

5. Arsenal: 16, 10, +15, 34

6. Manchester United: 16, 7, +2, 26

7. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 17, 7, 0, 25

8. Everton: 17, 6, +2, 24

9. Watford: 17, 7, -2, 24

10. Bournemouth: 17, 7, -3, 23

11. Leicester City: 17, 6, 0, 22

12. West Ham United: 16, 6, -2, 21

13. Brighton & Hove Albion: 16, 6, -3, 21

14. Newcastle United: 17, 4, -8, 16

15. Crystal Palace: 17, 4, -9, 15

16. Cardiff City: 17, 4, -16, 14

17. Burnley: 17, 3, -18, 12

18. Huddersfield Town: 17, 2, -18, 10

19. Southampton: 16, 1, -17, 9

20. Fulham: 16, 2, -24, 9

City were a little more laboured going forward without some of their star attacking talent. Fortunately, Leroy Sane was still available to showcase his trickery and vision from the flanks.

Sane picked out Jesus to make it 1-0 after 22 minutes, with the two linking up again to double the lead five minutes after the restart. The Germany international is making the most of his playing time this season:

Dominic Calvert-Lewin got one back for Everton with 25 minutes remaining, but any City nerves were only temporary as Sterling soon came off the bench to head in from a Fernandinho cross.

The league leaders then had time to give chief playmaker De Bruyne his first appearance since Nov. 1 as he works his way back to full fitness following a knee injury.

City setting the pace even amid a run of significant injuries speaks volumes about the quality of the squad. Title rivals should be worried about how far the Citizens could pull ahead once they are back to full strength.

Spurs stayed in touch with Liverpool and City despite being made to work for the three points by Burnley at Wembley. It took a 91st-minute winner from substitute Eriksen to finally break the Clarets' resistance.

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Burnley had frustrated Spurs during the 90 minutes thanks in no small part to a standout performance by goalkeeper Joe Hart. He produced a number of saves, including a breathtaking stop to deny Erik Lamela during the second half.

Tottenham looked leggy after their 1-1 draw away to Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. To their credit, the Lilywhites persevered and were transformed by the introduction of Eriksen just after the hour mark.

Wolves moved up to the heady heights of seventh after inflicting a sixth defeat in seven matches on Bournemouth. In-form Raul Jimenez put the hosts ahead after just 12 minutes at Molineux Stadium.

The on-loan Benfica striker has proved to be one of the most astute signings of the summer transfer window:

Ivan Cavaleiro made the points safe deep into stoppage time as Wolves claimed a third consecutive win.

Watford are also in the top 10 after surviving a late rally from Cardiff City. The Bluebirds didn't show much attacking intent during the first half at Vicarage Road, and they were duly punished when Gerard Deulofeu scored after 16 minutes.

Jose Holebas doubled the Hornets' tally seven minutes into the second half. The lead was extended in style when 19-year-old Domingos Quina scored a terrific third from outside the box.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Not wanting to be outdone, Junior Hoilett struck a spectacular goal for Cardiff with 10 minutes left. It looked like being only a consolation effort, but Bobby Reid soon netted a second for the resurgent visitors.

Unlike Cardiff, Newcastle produced a classic rearguard action to beat Huddersfield. The Magpies were overrun by the Terriers for just over an hour but led 1-0 after Salomon Rondon finished a sweeping counter.

West Bromwich Albion loanee Rondon is proving a masterstroke signing for Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez:

Crystal Palace held off a spirited Leicester side at Selhurst Park after going in front thanks to a super goal from Luka Milivojevic just before the break:

Palace had to weather a host of Leicester attacks after going in front, with Demarai Gray impressing in the pockets of space between the midfield and forward lines.

Gray's shots from distance created problems, as did the runs from Jamie Vardy, but Vicente Guaita stood firm in the Palace goal on his debut.

His performance helped the Eagles achieve a rare feat:

Palace and Newcastle ended the day having both gained some much-needed breathing space above the drop zone.