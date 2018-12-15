EPL Results Week 17: Saturday's 2018 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers, Table

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Raheem Sterling scored his ninth Premier League goal of the season on Saturday to help fire Manchester City back to the top of the table.

The England international came off the bench and netted with his first touch in a 3-1 victory over Everton at the Etihad Stadium. Gabriel Jesus had scored twice to put the hosts 2-0 up before Dominic Calvert-Lewin pulled one back for the Toffees.

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur moved to within three points of Liverpool in second place thanks to a stoppage-time winner from Christian Eriksen against Burnley, while Wolverhampton Wanderers moved into seventh with victory over Bournemouth.

Saturday's Results

Manchester City 3-1 Everton

Crystal Palace 1-0 Leicester City

Huddersfield Town 0-1 Newcastle United

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Burnley

Watford 3-2 Cardiff City

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 Bournemouth

Fulham 0-2 West Ham United

Premier League Standings (Games, Points, Goal Difference)

1. Manchester City: 17, 44, (+38)

2. Liverpool: 16, 42, (+28)

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 17, 39, (+15)

4. Chelsea: 16, 34, (+20)

5. Arsenal: 16, 34, (+15)

6. Manchester United: 16, 26, (+2)

7. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 17, 25, (0)

8. Everton: 17, 24, (+2)

9. West Ham United: 17, 24, (0)

10. Watford: 17, 24, (-2)

11. Bournemouth: 17, 23, (-3)

12. Leicester City: 17, 22, (0)

13. Brighton & Hove Albion: 16, 21, (-3)

14. Newcastle United: 17, 16, (-8)

15. Crystal Palace: 17, 15, (-9)

16. Cardiff City: 17, 14, (-16)

17. Burnley: 17, 12, (-18)

18. Huddersfield Town: 17, 10, (-18)

19. Southampton: 16, 9, (-17)

20. Fulham: 17, 9, (-26)

Top Scorers

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 10

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 10

Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 9

Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 9

Callum Wilson, Bournemouth: 8

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 8

Glenn Murray, Brighton & Hove Albion: 8

Richarlison, Everton: 8

Saturday Recap

Jesus scored just his second and third Premier League goals of the season against Everton and ended a long goal drought in the top flight:

His first came midway through the first half after Everton defender Yerry Mina misplaced a pass. Ilkay Gundogan picked out Leroy Sane, and he played in Jesus to run through and beat Jordan Pickford with a low finish.

The two players also combined for City's second of the match on 50 minutes, when Jesus planted an unstoppable header past Pickford from Sane's precise cross.

Everton pulled one back 15 minutes later, when Calvert-Lewin headed Lucas Digne's cross home.

Yet Sterling quickly restored City's two-goal advantage with a header from Fernandinho's cross shortly after coming on as a substitute.

Squawka Football highlighted how clinical the hosts were:

The win moves Pep Guardiola's side back to the top of the table, although Liverpool can reclaim top spot on Sunday if they beat Manchester United at Anfield.

Tottenham handed 18-year-old midfielder Oliver Skipp a full Premier League debut at Wembley Stadium on Saturday:

The teenager played 75 minutes against Burnley before he was replaced by Heung-min Son as Spurs pressed for a winner in the closing stages.

Squawka Football highlighted his contribution:

Spurs struggled to carve out clear-cut chances against a dogged Burnley side. Erik Lamela went close but was denied by a superb save from goalkeeper Joe Hart.

ESPN FC's Dan Kilpatrick felt he should have done better:

Substitute Son put an excellent opportunity just wide four minutes from time, and Burnley looked set to pick up a precious point.

But the winner eventually came in the 91st minute through substitute Eriksen. Captain Harry Kane laid the ball off to the Denmark international, who kept his composure to finish clinically at the far post.