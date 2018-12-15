EPL Results Week 17: Saturday's 2018 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers, Table

EPL Results Week 17: Saturday's 2018 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers, TableDecember 15, 2018
Raheem Sterling scored his ninth Premier League goal of the season on Saturday to help fire Manchester City back to the top of the table.
The England international came off the bench and netted with his first touch in a 3-1 victory over Everton at the Etihad Stadium. Gabriel Jesus had scored twice to put the hosts 2-0 up before Dominic Calvert-Lewin pulled one back for the Toffees.
Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur moved to within three points of Liverpool in second place thanks to a stoppage-time winner from Christian Eriksen against Burnley, while Wolverhampton Wanderers moved into seventh with victory over Bournemouth.
Saturday's Results
Manchester City 3-1 Everton
Crystal Palace 1-0 Leicester City
Huddersfield Town 0-1 Newcastle United
Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Burnley
Watford 3-2 Cardiff City
Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 Bournemouth
Fulham 0-2 West Ham United
Premier League Standings (Games, Points, Goal Difference)
1. Manchester City: 17, 44, (+38)
2. Liverpool: 16, 42, (+28)
3. Tottenham Hotspur: 17, 39, (+15)
4. Chelsea: 16, 34, (+20)
5. Arsenal: 16, 34, (+15)
6. Manchester United: 16, 26, (+2)
7. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 17, 25, (0)
8. Everton: 17, 24, (+2)
9. West Ham United: 17, 24, (0)
10. Watford: 17, 24, (-2)
11. Bournemouth: 17, 23, (-3)
12. Leicester City: 17, 22, (0)
13. Brighton & Hove Albion: 16, 21, (-3)
14. Newcastle United: 17, 16, (-8)
15. Crystal Palace: 17, 15, (-9)
16. Cardiff City: 17, 14, (-16)
17. Burnley: 17, 12, (-18)
18. Huddersfield Town: 17, 10, (-18)
19. Southampton: 16, 9, (-17)
20. Fulham: 17, 9, (-26)
Top Scorers
Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 10
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 10
Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 9
Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 9
Callum Wilson, Bournemouth: 8
Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 8
Glenn Murray, Brighton & Hove Albion: 8
Richarlison, Everton: 8
Saturday Recap
Jesus scored just his second and third Premier League goals of the season against Everton and ended a long goal drought in the top flight:
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
11 - Gabriel Jesus' goal was his first in the Premier League since August, ending a run of 11 games, 487 minutes and 18 shots without one. Redemption. #MCIEVE https://t.co/Hnpv2kCkfo
His first came midway through the first half after Everton defender Yerry Mina misplaced a pass. Ilkay Gundogan picked out Leroy Sane, and he played in Jesus to run through and beat Jordan Pickford with a low finish.
The two players also combined for City's second of the match on 50 minutes, when Jesus planted an unstoppable header past Pickford from Sane's precise cross.
Everton pulled one back 15 minutes later, when Calvert-Lewin headed Lucas Digne's cross home.
Yet Sterling quickly restored City's two-goal advantage with a header from Fernandinho's cross shortly after coming on as a substitute.
Squawka Football highlighted how clinical the hosts were:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Both Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus scored with every shot they attempted vs. Everton. Gabriel Jesus - 2 shots, 2 goals Raheem Sterling - 1 shot, 1 goal Clinical finishing. 🎯 https://t.co/5Fo5kdu2Uu
The win moves Pep Guardiola's side back to the top of the table, although Liverpool can reclaim top spot on Sunday if they beat Manchester United at Anfield.
Tottenham handed 18-year-old midfielder Oliver Skipp a full Premier League debut at Wembley Stadium on Saturday:
Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto
At 18 years & 90 days, Oliver Skipp is the youngest player to start a PL game for @SpursOfficial since Gareth Bale in October 2007. He’s the 5th youngest PL starter for Tottenham after Stephen Carr, Andy Turner, Philip Ifil & Bale https://t.co/I3zlMQYG91
The teenager played 75 minutes against Burnley before he was replaced by Heung-min Son as Spurs pressed for a winner in the closing stages.
Squawka Football highlighted his contribution:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Oliver Skipp’s game by numbers vs. Burnley: 65 touches 54 passes (85% accuracy) 5 long passes completed 3 aerial duels won 2 tackles 1 interception 1 shot 1 take on completed 1 chance created Like a duck to water. 🦆 https://t.co/abFpOXbI8q
Spurs struggled to carve out clear-cut chances against a dogged Burnley side. Erik Lamela went close but was denied by a superb save from goalkeeper Joe Hart.
ESPN FC's Dan Kilpatrick felt he should have done better:
Dan Kilpatrick @Dan_KP
#thfc Sprawling save from Hart to deny Lamela after a quick counter, starting with a quick Sissoko freekick and ending with the Frenchman unselfishly squaring to Lamela, who should really have scored.
Substitute Son put an excellent opportunity just wide four minutes from time, and Burnley looked set to pick up a precious point.
But the winner eventually came in the 91st minute through substitute Eriksen. Captain Harry Kane laid the ball off to the Denmark international, who kept his composure to finish clinically at the far post.
