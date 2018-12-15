Russell Westbrook: Jamal Murray Was 'In My Way' Prior to Scuffle vs. Nuggets

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

In the fourth quarter of Friday's game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets, Russell Westbrook and Jamal Murray got into a brief altercation that resulted in both players being assessed technical fouls.

Per ESPN.com's Royce Young, Westbrook had a simple explanation after the game for what happened.

"He was in my way," he said.

The incident occurred with 35.7 seconds remaining when Paul George and Torrey Craig were in position for a jump ball.

Westbrook and Murray were jostling for position when Murray appeared to extend his arm to create space. The Thunder star responded with a shove, leading to a brief scrum between the two teams.

"I was standing in my spot, he tried to step over me, and then he shoved me first," Murray said. "I guess they were losing or whatever, so I don't know, ask him. Like I said, I didn't do anything."

Westbrook has lost his cool in Denver in the past. He shoved a fan who ran onto the court and started screaming in his face after a 127-124 Nuggets win last February. The fan was later banned from attending Nuggets games at the Pepsi Center.

Murray had the last laugh on Westbrook thanks to Denver's 109-98 victory.