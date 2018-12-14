Yonder Alonso Reportedly Traded to White Sox from Indians for Alex Call

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Chicago White Sox acquired Cleveland Indians first baseman Yonder Alonso on Friday, according to Stadium. Alex Call, a 24-year-old outfield prospect, is heading to the Tribe.

Alonso had 23 home runs and 83 RBI while slashing .250/.317/.421 for the Tribe in 2018. He's entering his age-32 season. Call had 12 home runs and 58 RBI split in 123 games over Single-A and Double-A ball last season.

The natural question here is what the White Sox now plan to do with incumbent first baseman Jose Abreu, and Mike Petriello of MLB.com has a theory:

MLB analyst Jim Bowden reported on Tuesday that the Colorado Rockies were looking for a first baseman, and Abreu was one of the names mentioned:

However, Edwin Encarnacion is off the table after he was dealt to the Tampa Bay Rays, per Nightengale, and Carlos Santana is now a Cleveland Indian, leaving the Rockies' options a bit thinner. Abreu could therefore be a more valuable addition in the Rockies' eyes, especially because he isn't saddled with a long-term deal.

Per Cot's Baseball Contracts, Abreu, who is entering his age-32 season, is arbitration-eligible this year before he's set to be a free agent in 2020.

The White Sox could conceivably keep both on the roster, with one acting as a designated hitter and the other manning first base. But the wild card here is whether the fact that Alonso is prized free agent Manny Machado's brother-in-law has anything to do with the Friday move.

Jon Heyman of Fancred wondered if the transaction could sway Machado, who had 37 home runs, 107 RBI and slashed .273/.338/.487 for the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers last season. Per Nightengale on Friday, the team is interested in signing him and fellow free-agent star Bryce Harper.

Regardless of what happens on that front, Alonso provides the White Sox with some nice pop against right-handed pitchers.