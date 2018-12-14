Yonder Alonso Reportedly Traded to White Sox from Indians for Alex Call

Yonder Alonso Reportedly Traded to White Sox from Indians for Alex CallDecember 15, 2018
The Chicago White Sox acquired Cleveland Indians first baseman Yonder Alonso on Friday, according to Stadium. Alex Call, a 24-year-old outfield prospect, is heading to the Tribe.
Alonso had 23 home runs and 83 RBI while slashing .250/.317/.421 for the Tribe in 2018. He's entering his age-32 season. Call had 12 home runs and 58 RBI split in 123 games over Single-A and Double-A ball last season.
The natural question here is what the White Sox now plan to do with incumbent first baseman Jose Abreu, and Mike Petriello of MLB.com has a theory:
Mike Petriello @mike_petriello
Tired: Yonder Alonso means the White Sox are signing Machado!! Wired: Yonder Alonso means the Rockies are trading for Jose Abreu
MLB analyst Jim Bowden reported on Tuesday that the Colorado Rockies were looking for a first baseman, and Abreu was one of the names mentioned:
Jim Bowden @JimBowdenGM
#Rockies focusing on 1B trade candidates possibly including: Santana, Encarnacion, Abreu, Myers....etc
However, Edwin Encarnacion is off the table after he was dealt to the Tampa Bay Rays, per Nightengale, and Carlos Santana is now a Cleveland Indian, leaving the Rockies' options a bit thinner. Abreu could therefore be a more valuable addition in the Rockies' eyes, especially because he isn't saddled with a long-term deal.
Per Cot's Baseball Contracts, Abreu, who is entering his age-32 season, is arbitration-eligible this year before he's set to be a free agent in 2020.
The White Sox could conceivably keep both on the roster, with one acting as a designated hitter and the other manning first base. But the wild card here is whether the fact that Alonso is prized free agent Manny Machado's brother-in-law has anything to do with the Friday move.
Jon Heyman of Fancred wondered if the transaction could sway Machado, who had 37 home runs, 107 RBI and slashed .273/.338/.487 for the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers last season. Per Nightengale on Friday, the team is interested in signing him and fellow free-agent star Bryce Harper.
Regardless of what happens on that front, Alonso provides the White Sox with some nice pop against right-handed pitchers.
