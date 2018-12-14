AEK Ordered to Reimburse Bayern Munich Fans €32K for Overcharging Tickets

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich fans have successfully claimed compensation yet again, with UEFA forcing AEK Athens to reimburse the Bavarian supporters €32,880 for overcharging for tickets in the Champions League contest on October 23.

DW Sports reported the news, noting UEFA arrived at the fee after determining AEK overcharged each fan €10:

UEFA confirmed the news via their site, adding AEK have 30 days to pay up and will receive an official warning.

As reported by DW Sports, this marks the second time Bayern fans have successfully claimed compensation, with Belgian side Anderlecht ordered to pay each fan €25 earlier this year.

The issue stems from both clubs charging visiting fans more than what they charge home fans for tickets of equal perceived value. This goes against UEFA regulations which say ticket prices must be equal.

Matt Ford of DW Sports noted the €32,880 fee is only half of what AEK should have paid, as the price difference for each ticket was €20, not €10:

Bayern fans have long protested the ever-inflating Champions League ticket prices, throwing fake money on the pitch during the match at Anderlecht last season, per Stephan Uersfeld of ESPN FC.

In 2015 they arrived late for a match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, to the applause of the home fans, according to the Guardian.

The Bundesliga giants played out a 3-3 against Ajax in Amsterdam in their last outing, a spectacular contest that secured the top spot in the Champions League's Group E.

UEFA have also announced "disciplinary proceedings" will be opened against Arsenal, Eintracht Frankfurt, Olympiacos and AC Milan for various offences during Thursday's Europa League action, including pitch invasions and setting off fireworks.