Southampton vs. Arsenal: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Arsenal will be attempting to make it 23 games unbeaten in all competitions, with the Gunners travelling to Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday.

Unai Emery has got off to an amazing start as manager of the north London giants, and he's immediately made his club much harder to beat.

New Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl will be looking for a significant reaction from his players after taking the reins from sacked coach Mark Hughes.

The south coast side have only nine points in the league, leaving them just one place from bottom of the table.

Date: Sunday, Dec. 16

Time: 1:30 p.m. (GMT), 8:30 a.m. (ET)

Odds: Southampton: 3-1, Arsenal: 91-100, draw: 14-5

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports Live (U.S.)

TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK), NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Odds according to OddsShark.

Preview

Saints fans hope the arrival of Hasenhuttl breathes new life into their team after a dour period under Hughes, but if the St Mary's Stadium side cannot revive their fortunes, they will surely be relegated.

The home team have been known for their ability to develop talent in the past, and Hasenhuttl will have to get to work quickly with the visit of Arsenal.

Nicknamed the "Klopp of the Alps" during his time in Germany, the 51-year-old has the personality to be a huge success in England. However, his team could be short of what is required to survive.

Like Emery, the new Saints manager does not have a huge profile amongst English fans, but he will be hoping to educate them quickly in the same manner as the Gunners coach.

Arsenal have been a joy to watch this season, and north London fans are quickly moving on after the end of the Arsene Wenger era.

Emery has allowed supporters to dream again. It feels like Arsenal will be serious trophy contenders throughout the campaign and beyond.

The pair of defeats to Manchester City and Chelsea at the start of the season have long been forgotten, and the Emirates Stadium side are unbeaten in all tournaments since August 28.

It's a record that will have been noted by the Premier League's status quo.

The partnership and form of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette has given Arsenal the goal threat they have craved for several seasons.

Emery has quickly harnessed the duo, and switched his formations and tactics in matches to utilise his world-class forwards.

According to BBC Sport, Southampton could see the return of Cedric Soares, with Danny Ings also on the path to recovery after injury. Shane Long might also be fit for the Saints, giving Hasenhuttl attacking options.

Ings has been dangerous since arriving on loan from Liverpool, and the local lad could be a vital cog in the battle to stay up.

The 26-year-old will be hoping to increase his form after scoring four in the Premier League this term, and win a spot back in the England squad after a three-year absence.

Southampton lost their first Premier League game under their new boss in a 1-0 defeat at Cardiff City, but the side gave a proficient display which suggests improvements will follow.

It might be the overpowering quality of Arsenal that dictates the result at St Mary's, but Hasenhuttl could cause a shock if his immediate coaching has made an impact on the philosophy and motivation of his squad.