The Best Player Each NFL Team Could Add in 2019

The Best Player Each NFL Team Could Add in 2019December 20, 2018
What would NFL general managers tell us if we asked them: Who's the ideal acquisition for your rosters?
Publicly, team brass will provide the typical vague answer about weighing all options during free agency or taking the best player available in the draft. Let's cut through all the prepared answers and nail down acquisitions who are capable of pushing each team into contention.
Last year, Kirk Cousins' free agency and a crop of incoming quarterbacks dominated the offseason headlines. All were expected to change franchises' short-term trajectories. For the upcoming spring, veteran pass-rushers and a draft class loaded with high-end defensive talent will demand our attention.
Looking at all 32 rosters, we'll match rookies, impending free agents and potential trade targets with their ideal teams. The selections reflect team needs, cap-space considerations, current draft placement and recent transaction tendencies for realistic pairings.
Arizona Cardinals: DE Nick Bosa, Ohio State
The Arizona Cardinals control the 2019 NFL draft. Their decision could dramatically change where players and teams pick in April.
Ideally, the Cardinals should trade this pick to a club willing to move up for a quarterback. The draft haul would allow Arizona to acquire additional talent in an attempt to fill more holes on a 3-11 squad. It makes more sense if a new general and head coach take over and remold the roster under their joint vision.
According to Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic, it seems like a "foregone conclusion" head coach Steve Wilks will lose his job at the end of the year, but there's uncertainty surrounding Steve Keim.
Defensive end Nick Bosa may be the safest choice at No. 1. An AFC area scout feels the Ohio State product is better than his brother, Joey, who plays for the Los Angeles Chargers, per Bleacher Report's Matt Miller.
"I still say he's better than his brother," the scout said. "He's so powerful and has excellent hand usage. He's a plug-and-play Pro Bowler."
If the Cardinals think Bosa can top his brother's impressive 27 sacks in 33 games, Chandler Jones would have a dominant pass-rushing partner. In his best season at Ohio State, the 6'4", 263-pound Bosa logged 8.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss as a sophomore.
Atlanta Falcons: DT Ed Oliver, Houston
The Atlanta Falcons' Week 15 victory over the Cardinals pushed them further down the draft order, but they're still in position to land an impact rookie in April.
Because of Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams' increased popularity, Ed Oliver could slide a bit. The 6'3", 292-pound Oliver also suffered a knee injury and then aggravated it at the end of his tenure in Houston.
The Falcons would probably love to call his name with a top-10 pick. He's racked up a whopping 53.5 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks in three years with the Cougars. His body of work speaks for itself and warrants him consideration as one of the best in this class.
General manager Thomas Dimitroff didn't extend Grady Jarrett during the offseason like he did for several players, including safety Ricardo Allen, offensive tackle Jake Matthews, kicker Matt Bryant and quarterback Matt Ryan. The 25-year-old could land a lucrative deal elsewhere, leaving a void in the middle of the line.
Oliver's tenacious push at the line of scrimmage on running and passing downs makes him an ideal replacement.
Baltimore Ravens: LB Devin Bush, Michigan
It's not a given that the Baltimore Ravens will extend linebacker C.J. Mosley. The transition from general manager Ozzie Newsome to assistant GM Eric DeCosta could bring changes.
If the Ravens allow Mosley to walk, they can look toward the draft for a top-level prospect. Though it's not easy to follow a three-time Pro Bowler who's served as the stabilizer in the middle of the defense, Michigan's Devin Bush has flashed the ability to play away from and near the line of scrimmage.
Through three collegiate seasons, Bush logged 91 solo tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and 11 pass breakups. The 5'11", 233-pound Wolverines linebacker has shown the potential to play the position in space, which bodes well for his transition into the pros. He should become a solid defender capable of chasing down pass-catching running backs and covering tight ends.
When charging the pocket or challenging the run, Bush shows decisiveness and natural instincts. Because of the Ravens' 8-6 record, he would become a potential middle-to-late first-round option.
Buffalo Bills: CB Greedy Williams, LSU
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane should focus on offensive prospects, but the team's current No. 7 draft spot should steer the front office toward the best player available.
Barring a move to trade down, the Bills could land the best cornerback in the class. Buffalo rosters a lead cornerback with Tre'Davious White on the boundary. Pairing him with another LSU product, though, would give opposing quarterbacks nightmares.
At 6'3", 184 pounds, Greedy Williams can match up against bigger wide receivers and force turnovers. He's logged eight interceptions and 19 pass breakups in two years with the Tigers.
According to one AFC scouting director, Williams' lean frame isn't a major concern, per Miller: "His size and speed are really impressive. He's a little lean but can get bulked up. I would say he's a top-15 lock."
Williams isn't a necessity for the Bills, but head coach Sean McDermott could have the best cornerback duo in the league for a handful of years. That may be enough to severely limit quarterback Tom Brady in AFC East matchups.
Carolina Panthers: S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Washington Redskins
After Week 3, the Carolina Panthers signed Eric Reid to fill a void at safety alongside 37-year-old Mike Adams. Both of their contracts expire at the end of the year.
A veteran addition seems more beneficial than a draft pick because of rookie third-rounder Rashaan Gaulden's inexperience at safety. He's played 101 snaps as a reserve.
The Green Bay Packers traded Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to the Washington Redskins at the Oct. 30 deadline; his contract also expires at the end of the year. Unfortunately, injuries derailed the Washington's push for a playoff spot. Quarterback Alex Smith's career remains up in the air, and the club may need to redirect its financial resources to acquire a stopgap signal-caller.
Clinton-Dix will probably have to hit the free-agent market for his big payday, and the Panthers can meet his financial expectations. They have a projected $23.3 million in cap space for the 2019 term, per Spotrac. A backloaded deal to ease the immediate cost would give them flexibility for the first couple of years on a long-term contract.
Through five seasons, Clinton-Dix, 25, has recorded 28 pass breakups and 14 interceptions, which makes him an attractive fit for Carolina's leaky pass defense that's allowed 28 scores in 14 games (tied for fourth-worst in the league).
Chicago Bears: OT David Edwards, Wisconsin
The Bears overhauled their offense and made the jump from 5-11 to a division-winning squad. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has a plethora of dynamic skill players around him. Three pass-catchers have at least 500 receiving yards.
In the offseason, general manager Ryan Pace will likely eye a replacement for right tackle Bobby Massie, who's set to become an unrestricted free agent in March. He's been inconsistent over the years as a pass protector. The Bears can also optimize running back Tarik Cohen's ability to attack the edge on outside runs with a high-end run-blocker on the end.
Miller ranks Wisconsin's David Edwards as the No. 5 offensive tackle in the 2019 class. He's logged starts on the right side since the 2016 campaign. His experience should allow him to compete for a starting spot right away.
Typically, the Badgers field a top-notch ground attack. In each of the last two terms, the program has ranked within the top 25 in rushing yards per contest. On Day 2 of the draft, Chicago could take an asset coming from a dominant offensive line.
Cincinnati Bengals: TE Noah Fant, Iowa
Despite another disappointing season, quarterback Andy Dalton's future with the Cincinnati Bengals remains intact, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Assuming this premise holds, the front office must continue to build around him. Wide receiver Tyler Boyd looks like a solid No. 2 option behind A.J. Green. John Ross has come along in recent weeks as well, but the Bengals will need a reliable tight end. Tyler Eifert, Tyler Kroft and C.J. Uzomah are set to hit the open market as unrestricted free agents.
The Bengals may opt to re-sign one of their free-agent tight ends, but Noah Fant is an intriguing top prospect at the position. The Iowa product logged 1,012 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns over the last two terms. He's a potential matchup nightmare for linebackers and safeties down the seam or in the slot.
With an above-average pass-catching tight end sharing a huddle with Green and Boyd, Dalton wouldn't have any excuse for not producing career-high passing numbers.
Cleveland Browns: DL Rashan Gary, Michigan
The Cleveland Browns have struggled to contain opposing ground attacks, ranking 24th against the run. General manager John Dorsey could look to add versatility and athleticism up front.
The Browns may covet Rashan Gary, who isn't just a run-stopper but also a high-level pass-rusher. Miller views him as the best in that aspect among draft-eligible defensive linemen. At 6'3", 283 pounds, he may be able to line up on the perimeter as well.
Gary logged 23 tackles for a loss with 9.5 sacks through three campaigns at Michigan. Beyond the numbers, he provided a brand of toughness to the defensive line—an intangible the Browns need in the trenches. If Dorsey wants an attitude adjustment on the front line, he should look no further than the junior Wolverine.
Because of his size and skill set, Gary's ideal fit could puzzle some teams, which may keep him on the board long enough to land in Cleveland's lap in the middle of the first round.
Dallas Cowboys: S Earl Thomas, Seattle Seahawks
It's long overdue. Safety Earl Thomas' interest in the Dallas Cowboys went public last season. The team attempted to acquire him for a second-round pick this year, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. This union must happen in the offseason.
Former Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard helped put the Cowboys defense on the map. He's taken on play-calling duties since arriving in Dallas, per Rob Phillips of the team's official website.
Thomas' unhappiness with the Seahawks during a contract holdout and the club's unwillingness to pay or trade him suggest his time with the organization will come to an end. He'll have the opportunity to rejoin Richard with a team that's piqued his interest.
The Cowboys field an overall stingy defense, ranking fifth in yards allowed and fourth in points surrendered, but a safety who's able to flip the field would give the offense more opportunities to score points.
According to NFL Network's Jane Slater, the Cowboys had internal discussions about signing safety Barry Church. He spent the 2010-16 campaigns with the team. The Jacksonville Jaguars released him before their Week 15 outing.
On paper, a Thomas-Church combination brings a wealth of experience with a potential increase in takeaways. They have a combined 38 career interceptions. If Dallas doesn't ink the former Jaguar to a deal, Thomas should remain a viable target for a team looking for safety help.
Denver Broncos: QB Joe Flacco, Baltimore Ravens
It's hard to trust vice president of football operations and general manager John Elway's decisions at quarterback. How did Paxton Lynch and Brock Osweiler pan out? Case Keenum isn't pushing this team to victories, either—not without the 11th-ranked rushing offense.
The Denver Broncos still have a chance at an AFC wild-card spot, but that doesn't mean the team should stick with Keenum, who's thrown 15 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions in 14 games.
According to 9News' Mike Klis, head coach Vance Joseph expressed the need to throw the ball downfield, but that's not Keenum's strength. The Broncos' passing attack would generate more production with a strong-armed quarterback who can sling the ball deep when the opportunity arises.
Though he's been healthy enough to play, Joe Flacco has taken a backseat to rookie first-rounder Lamar Jackson. The Ravens have placed their focus on developing the 21-year-old ever since the veteran suffered a hip injury during Week 9.
With Jackson in the starting role, it's fair to expect incoming trade offers for Flacco. The Broncos should consider reasonable offers to acquire a short-term upgrade over Keenum and maximize the young talent in Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton.
Detroit Lions: EDGE Montez Sweat, Mississippi State
The Detroit Lions placed defensive end Ezekiel Ansah on injured reserve because of a dislocated shoulder. He's battled the ailment throughout the year and suited up for just seven games.
Since he logged 14.5 sacks during his 2015 Pro Bowl campaign, Ansah's production has gone through peaks and valleys. This year, he signed a $17.1 million franchise tender and couldn't stay healthy enough to impress the coaching staff. As he's going into his age-30 campaign, don't expect him back in Detroit.
At 5-9, the Lions will probably have a chance to land a high-upside defensive end to elevate their pass rush. Montez Sweat may jump out as an ideal prospect for head coach Matt Patricia.
Patricia prefers to switch up his fronts and shift players along the defensive line. Sweat can line up on the outside and has some experience on the interior. Overall, there's one constant: his pass-rushing prowess. He's logged 22 sacks over the last two terms at Mississippi State.
Green Bay Packers: S Landon Collins, New York Giants
Before Week 9, Packers safety Josh Jones played four snaps. The team traded Clinton-Dix and waived Jermaine Whitehead, which thinned the depth at the position. Since November, the second-year pro has been on the field for at least 70 percent of snaps.
Though a new head coach may bring in another defensive coordinator, there's no guarantee Jones would claim a starting spot. If he falls out of the team's long-term plans, the Packers can look for instant production at the position. There's also something of a question mark with Tramon Williams' transition from cornerback to safety.
Landon Collins finished all four of his seasons with at least 96 combined tackles. He displayed his coverage ability during the 2016 campaign, snagging five interceptions and breaking up 13 passes. Along with his production on the field, the Alabama product brings leadership skills, having served as a team captain for the New York Giants this season.
In a down year as a coverage defender, Collins logged just four pass breakups, but he maintained a strong presence closer to the line of scrimmage. Green Bay may have a chance to sign him on a modest deal on the open market.
Houston Texans: EDGE Dee Ford, Kansas City Chiefs
It's difficult to envision the Houston Texans letting Jadeveon Clowney walk in free agency. If they do—or decide to part ways with Whitney Mercilus, who's been a subpar contributor since 2016—edge-rusher Dee Ford could emerge as a free-agent option.
Ford's name doesn't come up as one of the premier pass-rushers in the league, but he's reached a career-high 11.5 sacks and earned his first Pro Bowl invite this season. If not for a back injury that limited him to six games last year, the 27-year-old would probably have more buzz as an impending free agent.
Nevertheless, Ford has two double-digit sack seasons under his belt. He didn't come into the league with the same acclaim as Clowney, but their sack numbers match up almost evenly, 29-28—Ford with the lead in volume.
Whether Ford replaces Clowney or lines up with him, the Texans would have an effective playmaker on the second level of the defense.
Indianapolis Colts: DE Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys
The Indianapolis Colts have a rookie pass-rusher in Kemoko Turay and a decent defensive end in Jabaal Sheard, but the team will have a projected $123 million to spend in the offseason. If the Cowboys make the mistake of allowing Demarcus Lawrence to hit the open market, this club could significantly elevate a young defensive unit with a dominant playmaker off the edge.
Lawrence has racked up 24 sacks in the last two seasons. At 26 years old, he's still in his peak years. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys defensive end doesn't plan on playing with the franchise tag for consecutive campaigns, which puts some pressure on Dallas for a long-term deal.
If the Cowboys decide to go in another direction, the Colts can make space for him on their front line. Sheard has put together two decent—but not great—seasons in Indianapolis, recording 11 sacks. General manager Chris Ballard can also release him and save $8 million in cap space without owing any dead cash.
In a scenario with Lawrence on the roster, it also makes sense to keep Sheard around because of Turay's injury history on the collegiate level. The trio would represent a mix of potential, consistency and high-level production at defensive end.
Jacksonville Jaguars: QB Teddy Bridgewater, New Orleans Saints
Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is in position to take over for Drew Brees once he decides to hang up his cleats, but the Jacksonville Jaguars can entice him with an open starting position and the keys to the franchise.
According to Rapoport, the Jaguars plan to move forward without quarterback Blake Bortles as the leader in the huddle. The front office will likely select a signal-caller in the draft, but the team can also take the veteran route and land a Pro Bowl passer to add some juice to the aerial attack.
While playing for the Minnesota Vikings, Bridgewater didn't post gaudy numbers. He averaged 201.9 passing yards per contest during his 2015 Pro Bowl campaign, but the Louisville product protects the football. He only threw 21 interceptions in his first two seasons.
Bridgewater would fit into a run-heavy offense that doesn't place too much pressure on the quarterback's arm. Assuming he continues to develop, the Jaguars could escape a slow rebuild with a starting-caliber veteran signal-caller.
Kansas City Chiefs: RB Le'Veon Bell, Free Agent
The Kansas City Chiefs parted ways with running back Kareem Hunt after TMZ released footage of him shoving and kicking a woman at a Cleveland hotel back in February. Spencer Ware's contract will expire at the end of the season.
The Chiefs can lean on quarterback Patrick Mahomes to carry the offense, but there's a need for a balance, especially in the colder months. Going into the offseason, Kansas City will have a projected $44.4 million to spend, per Over the Cap. With a quarterback on a rookie salary, it's not an issue for general manager Brett Veach to pay Le'Veon Bell a premium for his services.
Once Bell steps on the field, he's a threat to lead the league in yards from scrimmage because of his ability to line up on the outside like a wide receiver. After leading the NFL in touches during the 2017 term, the 26-year-old opted not to sign a franchise tender from the Pittsburgh Steelers and sat out the entire 2018 campaign.
Now on fresh legs, Bell provides Hunt-like on-field qualities and adds more potency to the Chiefs ground attack.
Los Angeles Chargers: CB Bashaud Breeland, Green Bay Packers
This year, slot cornerback Desmond King and rookie safety Derwin James have stood out as the top playmakers in the Chargers secondary. After two strong seasons with the team, Casey Hayward has taken a step back in terms of impact plays. He's logged just six pass breakups without an interception in 14 starts.
The Chargers don't have to consider replacing Hayward; he's good enough to bounce back. It's time to upgrade the position on the opposite side of the field, though. Trevor Williams will become a restricted free agent, but the 25-year-old also saw a drop off in his production from the last year. Aside from the 2015 campaign, Jason Verrett couldn't stay healthy, suffering a torn labrum, ACL and Achilles during his four-year tenure. He'll hit the open market in March.
After failing a physical with the Panthers because of a foot injury, Bashaud Breeland signed a one-year, prove-it deal with the Packers in September. His snap count has been inconsistent, but he's recorded two picks (one returned for a touchdown) and four pass breakups in five games.
In a short period, Breeland has shown he's a playmaker in the secondary with the ability to step in and immediately disrupt the passing attack.
Los Angeles Rams: EDGE Za'Darius Smith, Baltimore Ravens
Barring an extension, edge-rusher Dante Fowler Jr. will hit the open market. Sam Ebukam isn't much of the pass-rusher, with five sacks in two seasons. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald leads this team in the sack category, but he's going to need long-term help.
This season, Za'Darius Smith started eight of 14 contests. He's put together his most productive year with seven sacks. The Ravens may re-sign him as the next man up after Terrell Suggs retires. If not, the Rams can plug him into the defense to bolster their pass rush off the edge.
Smith could finish the term with a double-digit sack total, which would drive up the price on the market. As an infrequent starter, his price tag may be feasible for teams looking for a rising talent over an impending free agent hoping to break the bank. The Rams will have cap-room flexibility with quarterback Jared Goff still on his rookie deal.
Miami Dolphins: DE Clelin Ferrell, Clemson
Defensive end Cameron Wake's contract expires at the end of the season. He'll turn 37 years old in January and has seen a significant drop in sack production, from 10.5 last year to 4.5 through 14 games. The team can release Robert Quinn and recoup $12.9 million before he goes into his age-29 campaign. The Miami Dolphins need younger talent on the front line.
Clelin Ferrell started three seasons at Clemson and improved his pass production every year. He's logged 26 sacks as a key cog in the Tigers defense. It's fair to expect him to come into the league and provide an immediate impact because of his collegiate experience in a prominent role.
Miami still has a chance at an AFC wild-card spot this season. A playoff berth would hurt their chances at landing Ferrell, but the front office could move up if it likes what it sees on tape. The Dolphins rank 31st in sacks with 24—they should have their eyes on the junior pass-rusher during the College Football Playoff.
Minnesota Vikings: OL Rodger Saffold, Los Angeles Rams
It's no secret the Vikings must balance their offensive attack with more rush attempts; they rank 27th in the category. Quarterback Kirk Cousins can't carry this squad to the Promised Land alone. As a group, the ball-carriers average just 4.2 yards per carry.
While it's easy to point the finger at running backs Dalvin Cook and Latavius Murray, the interior of the offensive line needs an upgrade. Minnesota ranks 25th in second-level rushing yards, per Football Outsiders. In other words, there's not much room to run beyond the line of scrimmage. Bigger lanes will help the Vikings rediscover the ground attack.
Left guard Tom Compton, who started 12 contests at the position this season, will hit the free-agent market. Fellow interior lineman Nick Easton underwent surgery to repair a herniated disc in his neck, sidelining him for the entire 2018 campaign. He's also set to become an unrestricted free agent.
Not only does Rodger Saffold line up at left guard for the seventh-best rushing team in the league, but he could play four different positions across the offensive line. Aside from center, the ninth-year pro can fill spots on the interior and perimeter. Going into his age-32 season, the versatile offensive lineman may come at a reasonable price for a team in need of his ability and experience.
New England Patriots: DE Frank Clark, Seattle Seahawks
There's a legitimate concern for the New England Patriots' 23rd-ranked pass defense, but the pass rush seems like a bigger problem with its 26 sacks (29th). The front office must find a defensive end to anchor the line and pressure quarterbacks, which helps the secondary. Defensive backs wouldn't have to cover their assignments for extended periods.
The Seattle Seahawks can franchise-tag defensive end Frank Clark, which seems like it would go over well. "Frank and I are not scared of the franchise tag," agent Erik Burkhardt said, per ESPN.com's Brady Henderson. "That's going to come in at about $18 million next year for a D-end on a one-year, fully guaranteed deal."
Nevertheless, the Patriots should consider Clark as an ideal acquisition. He's averaged approximately 10 sacks per season over the last three years.
In 2017, Clark led the Seahawks pass rush with nine sacks. Despite losing complementary defensive end Michael Bennett to the Philadelphia Eagles via trade, the 25-year-old continues to wreck the pocket with extra attention at the line of scrimmage (12 sacks). Considering his raw power, quickness off the edge and consistency, he would be able to produce at a high level in New England.
New Orleans Saints: RB Damien Harris, Alabama
Running backs Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara have formed a bond that extends beyond the football field. It's often visible on camera during interviews. Ingram turns 29 in December, and he's up for a new contract in the offseason. It shouldn't be a surprise if we see him on the open market.
Kamara projects as the featured back going forward, coming off a standout season as the Offensive Rookie of the Year. He's logged 1,487 yards and 16 touchdowns from scrimmage through 14 games in an encore performance.
Ingram started the year serving a four-game suspension for violating the performance-enhancing drug policy. As a result, his totals have dipped, but he's also averaging fewer total yards per game compared to his numbers in 2017.
With the future in mind, the New Orleans Saints need to find another running mate for Kamara. Damien Harris doesn't have much tread on his legs, having logged 453 carries through four collegiate seasons. He's also averaging an impressive 6.5 yards per carry through those terms.
Harris is accustomed to sharing the workload at Alabama, so a transition to New Orleans would flow seamlessly.
New York Giants: QB Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State
Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins hasn't declared for the draft, but if he does, the New York Giants should have eyes on him. This isn't about unceremoniously pushing quarterback Eli Manning to the curb, but general manager Dave Gettleman must start thinking about this team's future.
This year, Gettleman passed on a quarterback for Saquon Barkley, who's probably going to run away with Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. He's the league's third-ranked rusher with 1,155 yards.
The Giants should have a high-potential competitor to battle Kyle Lauletta for the starting job once Manning's tenure comes to an end. Haskins fits the bill; he's a Heisman finalist with an impressive year as a starter. The sophomore threw for 4,580 yards, 47 touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 70.2 percent of his passes.
Haskins doesn't rush for many yards, but he's mobile in the pocket and able to evade defenders. It's a valuable trait, especially if the offensive line goes through a gradual improvement.
New York Jets: EDGE Josh Allen, Kentucky
There's no doubt outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins has made strides as a pass-rusher. He recorded five sacks or fewer in each of his four campaigns at Georgia. In his first two seasons with the New York Jets, the former Bulldog notched 5.5 in total. This year, the 24-year-old leads the team with seven.
Jenkins' improvements bode well for the defense going forward, but he needs help on the opposite side. General manager Mike Maccagnan can accelerate the progression of his pass rush with a prospect who's excelled in that area. Josh Allen has wreaked havoc on offensive lines since the 2016 campaign.
Starting from his sophomore year, Allen has recorded 28 sacks and 37.5 tackles for a loss. He's a possible plug-and-play component for the front seven. It's difficult to pinpoint a can't-miss player in any draft, but the Kentucky product's resume gives the Jets a good indication of what he can do on the field.
Oakland Raiders: DT Quinnen Williams, Alabama
In the No. 2 spot, Jon Gruden and company can select the top player on their big board or trade down to acquire more picks amid a major rebuild.
The Silver and Black have three first-round selections; trading down isn't an overly attractive option with premium draft capital already present. The Raiders should go with the player who's most likely to produce Week 1 of the next season. With Bosa likely off the board, Williams stands out as the ideal choice.
The Raiders reached a bit in the 2018 draft when they picked P.J. Hall in the second round. He's provided minimal impact this season. Quinnen Williams would bring a strong pass-rushing presence to the defensive front and some penetration in run defense. He's logged eight sacks and 18 tackles for a loss as a sophomore at Alabama.
The Raiders can use Williams, Maurice Hurst and Justin Ellis in a rotation to turn up the pocket pressure and thwart the run. In a draft full of high-potential defensive talent, Oakland doesn't need to reach for a prospect to replace Khalil Mack on the end of the front line. If team brass holds on to the No. 2 pick, it can select arguably the best interior defensive lineman who's capable of generating some pocket pressure.
With Donald and Chris Jones among the top five in sacks, a team's top pass-rusher doesn't have to come off the edge. With 12 sacks in 14 contests, the Raiders can't be picky in their approach to increase pocket pressure.
Philadelphia Eagles: RB LeSean McCoy, Buffalo Bills
It's another trade alert—between the Bills and Eagles. This trade should've happened in October, but general manager Howie Roseman decided to execute a deal for wideout Golden Tate instead.
The Eagles need a dynamic running back to complement quarterback Carson Wentz. Last year, the ground attack ranked third with a platoon of LeGarrette Blount, Jay Ajayi, Corey Clement and Wendell Smallwood.
Blount signed with the Lions, and Ajayi will test free agency in the offseason. Josh Adams should hang around as an early-down ball-carrier, but the Eagles backfield lacks a high-end dual threat who's effective in space.
McCoy is one year removed from logging 1,586 yards from scrimmage. This season, the Bills had a revolving door at quarterback and a lack of high-level skill players on the perimeter, which likely impacted the rushing offense as a whole.
With Adams as the early-down back, McCoy would focus on catching more passes out of the backfield in Philadelphia. He isn't washed up yet (turns 31 in July); he just needs more playmakers around him to draw defenders away and give him more room to run.
Instead of taking unnecessary hits in the pocket, quarterback Carson Wentz would have a dynamic receiving option in the short passing attack who can stretch simple plays into big gains.
Pittsburgh Steelers: OG Quinton Spain, Tennessee Titans
As quarterback Ben Roethlisberger ages, the Steelers have to maintain a strong ground attack. He leads the league in pass attempts (580), but Pittsburgh hasn't lost a game in which the rushing offense accumulated 100 or more yards.
Similar to the way Roethlisberger's career started, winning a Super Bowl with an effective rushing offense featuring Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis, the Steelers have to revert to that play style with the 36-year-old signal-caller (37 in March) at the twilight of his career.
Fortunately for the Steelers, the front office found a third-round gem in James Conner last year. Now, it's important to fortify the offensive line and replace players on expiring contracts. Barring an extension, Ramon Foster will test free agency going into his age-33 campaign.
Guard Quinton Spain is up for a new contract in the offseason. The 27-year-old played a key role in the Tennessee Titans' exotic smashmouth offense that ranked third in rushing yards during the 2016 term under former head coach Mike Mularkey. He's an ideal fit to keep the Steelers ground attack rolling.
San Francisco 49ers: EDGE Jadeveon Clowney
The San Francisco 49ers' 26-23 overtime victory over the Seahawks dropped them from No. 1 to No. 4 overall in draft placement. In this position, general manager John Lynch won't have a strong shot at Bosa. He could land a pass-rusher in the second round, but the defensive line needs immediate production on the edge after the front office swung and missed on Solomon Thomas last year.
The 49ers will have a projected $59 million in cap space in 2019. They won't have as much cash as the Colts, who can go all-in for Demarcus Lawrence if he hits the open market, but it's enough to lure a proven commodity to San Francisco.
For those concerned about scheme fit, the Texans pass-rusher doesn't confine himself to a specific position between linebacker and defensive end, per CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora:
"The Texans officially list Clowney as a linebacker in their materials and the NFL's official game books list him each week as a linebacker on the playing-time report. However, in the system that can be fluid and in an era of hybrid defenders moving around on the edge, Clowney will maintain he is more of a defensive end."
Regardless of Clowney's position tag, it's clear he can rush the passer, having logged 17.5 sacks over the last two seasons. Although the Texans may franchise-tag him, the 28-year-old should land on Lynch's radar as someone to monitor in the offseason.
Seattle Seahawks: LB Anthony Barr, Minnesota Vikings
Seattle doesn't need an established talent to replace linebacker K.J. Wright, who's battled a knee injury through the year and is set to hit the open market at 30 years old. The coaching staff has developed a young group of playmakers. The defense ranks seventh in points allowed, in addition to 22 takeaways.
Even so, the Vikings didn't extend Anthony Barr during the summer, though it came up as a hot topic. After seeing deals go to quarterback Kirk Cousins, wideout Stefon Diggs and defensive end Danielle Hunter, the three-time Pro Bowler could be the odd man out in Minnesota.
This season, Barr has experienced some struggles in pass defense. He also missed three games with a hamstring injury. From a player's perspective, a contract year is the worst time for even the slightest dip in production, but the Seahawks can fill a void at linebacker with a solid asset on a reasonable deal.
In five seasons, Barr has 234 solo tackles, 22 pass breakups, 13.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles, which will make him a coveted free agent in March. The Seahawks may have to compete with several suitors, but he's worth the chase.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: QB Justin Herbert, Oregon
Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert's career plan remains uncertain. He's yet to declare for the 2019 draft, but the 20-year-old could still take a leap into the professional realm.
In a scenario with Herbert included within the draft pool, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should strongly consider acquiring him in April—even if it takes moving up in order. The Oregon product has played in each of his three terms with the program, logging 6,904 yards, 62 touchdown passes and just 17 interceptions.
In a tweet, NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt projected Herbert would forgo his senior year and see his stock rise as a prospect. "I know people are convinced Justin Herbert will be returning to Oregon next year, but if I were a betting man (and I'm not) I'd make a rather heavy wager on him entering the 2019 draft. I'd also wager he'll be a top-5 pick."
Turning 21 years old in March, Herbert would come into the league as a raw prospect with room to grow physically and as a signal-caller. There's tremendous upside in what he could become within a few years. His collegiate production, mobility and size (6'6", 233 lbs) suggest there's enough talent and physical tools to excel in the NFL.
Tampa Bay could play quarterback Jameis Winston through the final year of his deal. He'd have one more opportunity to prove himself worthy of a starting position. If he falters, Herbert would take over. In case the 24-year-old experiences a breakout year, the front office could trade him to a quarterback-needy team for a high draft pick.
The Buccaneers gave Winston four years to solidify himself as the franchise quarterback, but he's been too inconsistent to trust on a new long-term deal. Since 2015, he's thrown 83 touchdown passes but holds a tie with Bortles for the second-most interceptions (57).
Tennessee Titans: WR Golden Tate, Philadelphia Eagles
Tate had a slow start with the Eagles after the Lions traded him before the deadline. In Week 13, he found his way with seven catches for 85 yards, a touchdown and a reception on a two-point conversion. He went back to minimal production over the last two outings, with six catches for 50 yards.
In a shallow market for high-end wideouts, the 31-year-old will have suitors because of his ability to extend plays after the catch. He's essentially competing with Tyrell Williams and Devin Funchess for top dollar at his position. Tate has an edge because of his extensive resume and recent success in Detroit. He logged four consecutive 90-catch seasons with the Lions.
The Titans need a complementary wide receiver opposite Corey Davis in the starting lineup. Tate would provide an easy pitch-and-catch option for quarterback Marcus Mariota as he develops in play-caller Matt LaFleur's system.
Washington Redskins: QB Will Grier, West Virginia
There's no definitive word on quarterback Alex Smith's timetable, nor is it fair to speculate considering the severity of his leg injury. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, he's battled infections stemming from the surgeries.
Regardless of Smith's condition, the Washington Redskins must draft a quarterback unless they're able to sign Bridgewater or acquire Flacco in a trade. The front office may not have to move up for Will Grier, who lists third in Miller's big board quarterback rankings.
If not for a dismissal from Florida following a performance-enhancing drug violation, Grier would've started the entire campaign as a true freshman. He finished the term with 1,202 passing yards, 10 touchdown passes and three interceptions. His production at West Virginia indicates there's upside. As a Mountaineer, he threw for 7,354 yards, 71 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.
Washington should sign a stopgap signal-caller such as Tyrod Taylor or Ryan Fitzpatrick as an insurance policy and solid competition for the rookie in this scenario. That said, Grier's solid arm strength and 65.7 completion percentage should attract a team that needs talent at the position.