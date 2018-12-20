The Best Player Each NFL Team Could Add in 2019

30 of 32

Timothy J. Gonzalez/Associated Press

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert's career plan remains uncertain. He's yet to declare for the 2019 draft, but the 20-year-old could still take a leap into the professional realm.

In a scenario with Herbert included within the draft pool, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should strongly consider acquiring him in April—even if it takes moving up in order. The Oregon product has played in each of his three terms with the program, logging 6,904 yards, 62 touchdown passes and just 17 interceptions.

In a tweet, NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt projected Herbert would forgo his senior year and see his stock rise as a prospect. "I know people are convinced Justin Herbert will be returning to Oregon next year, but if I were a betting man (and I'm not) I'd make a rather heavy wager on him entering the 2019 draft. I'd also wager he'll be a top-5 pick."

Turning 21 years old in March, Herbert would come into the league as a raw prospect with room to grow physically and as a signal-caller. There's tremendous upside in what he could become within a few years. His collegiate production, mobility and size (6'6", 233 lbs) suggest there's enough talent and physical tools to excel in the NFL.

Tampa Bay could play quarterback Jameis Winston through the final year of his deal. He'd have one more opportunity to prove himself worthy of a starting position. If he falters, Herbert would take over. In case the 24-year-old experiences a breakout year, the front office could trade him to a quarterback-needy team for a high draft pick.

The Buccaneers gave Winston four years to solidify himself as the franchise quarterback, but he's been too inconsistent to trust on a new long-term deal. Since 2015, he's thrown 83 touchdown passes but holds a tie with Bortles for the second-most interceptions (57).