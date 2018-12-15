Liverpool vs. Manchester United: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Getty Images/Getty Images

Manchester United have the opportunity to puncture Liverpool's Premier League challenge, with the Red Devils visiting Anfield on Sunday.

The Merseyside giants lead the division, but Manchester City remain hot on their heels before the forthcoming Christmas fixtures.

It has been a disappointing season for United, and manager Jose Mourinho's tenure remains in doubt as his team continues to fail.

The Old Trafford squad remains in sixth, 16 points behind Jurgen Klopp's outfit.

Date: Sunday, Dec. 16

Time: 4 p.m. (GMT), 11 a.m. (ET)

Odds: Liverpool: 53-100, United: 11-2, draw: 333-100

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports Live (U.S.), fuboTV (U.S.)

TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK), NBC Sports Live (U.S.)

Odds according to OddsShark.

Preview

Dave Thompson/Associated Press

United are the underdogs as they travel to Anfield, and rightfully so as Liverpool lead the way in English football.

Mourinho's men have been a massive disappointment, and fans in the Stretford End are dismayed by the lack of consistency shown by their team.

On the flip side, Klopp is flying high. Gone is the maverick football from last season, replaced with an effective and balanced approach from the starting XI.

City boss Pep Guardiola will be watching this match with great interest in the knowledge a win for the red half of Manchester would greatly benefit his title aspirations.

Mourinho is hoping a number of his player are available for the north-west derby after the 2-1 defeat at Valencia in the UEFA Champions League.

Alberto Saiz/Associated Press

According to United's official website, nine players missed the recent trip to Spain.

Mourinho said:

"The latest is to tell you that in Valencia only [David] De Gea and [Nemanja] Matic were available to play and didn't travel by decision. Apart from that, the players that didn't travel they were not fit to play in Valencia. All of them, they had injuries and they were not ready. All of them, they didn't train yesterday again.

Today there will be a little - I don't want to say test - but a little introduction to training to see the answer, to see the adaptation and to see that we can increase a little bit tomorrow to have them available for Sunday. It's better not to say for sure but I hope that some will be... let's say available. But for sure, some will not be."

Liverpool will be forced to assess their defence ahead of the clash after Joe Gomez fractured his left leg against Burnley.

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Per Liverpool's official website, Klopp confirmed Trent Alexander-Arnold is also doubtful for the match.

He said:

"Trent, we have to see. For him, it is day by day how we judge it. It’s not cool but as long as we still have enough players, it is our job to always find a solution for it – and we will have a solution for the weekend, but of course it is not perfect."

The Reds might have to field a makeshift defence, and this will be music to Mourinho's ears. Klopp's back four have been imperious this term, conceding only six league goals. Their defensive action is the reason they are top of the tree.

United's forward line has stuttered all season long, and Mourinho will have to decide whether to employ Marcus Rashford or Romelu Lukaku as his No. 9.

Dave Thompson/Associated Press

Rashford has looked good in recent weeks, whereas Lukaku has not seemed like the player who dominated for Belgium at the 2018 FIFA World Cup last summer.

The visitors cannot afford to lose this game, but the stakes have also been raised for the hosts.

City are expected to maintain their ability to put lesser teams to the sword on a regular basis, forcing Liverpool to do the same.

The history between United and Liverpool dictates this will be a tough battle, but Liverpool's recent overall superiority makes them the favourites to collect the points.

