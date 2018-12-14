MLB Trade Rumors: Latest on J.T. Realmuto, Edwin Encarnacion, Justin Smoak

Duane Burleson/Getty Images

The MLB winter meetings have come to a close, but a wave of trade rumors continues in their aftermath.

The Miami Marlins are still taking offers for All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto, the Seattle Mariners could be looking to deal another recently acquired trade chip, and the Colorado Rockies continue to scour the market for an upgrade at first base.

Ahead is a closer look at some of the latest notable trade rumors.

Six Teams Still in the Running for J.T. Realmuto

David Zalubowski/Associated Press/Associated Press

The winter meetings came and went without a trade of J.T. Realmuto, but he continues to be a popular name on the rumor mill as the Miami Marlins search for a suitable trade partner.

Here's a quick rundown of the catching situation for those six teams:

Braves: Brian McCann/Tyler Flowers

Brian McCann/Tyler Flowers Dodgers: Austin Barnes/Kyle Farmer

Austin Barnes/Kyle Farmer Mets: Kevin Plawecki /Tomas Nido

Kevin /Tomas Padres: Austin Hedges/Francisco Mejia

Austin Hedges/Francisco Mejia Rays: Mike Zunino /Michael Perez

Mike /Michael Perez Reds: Tucker Barnhart /Curt Casali

Yasmani Grandal and Wilson Ramos are also still available on the free-agent market, so there are some appealing fallback options for teams that eventually miss out on Realmuto.

For now, the rumors will continue to swirl.

Edwin Encarnacion "Will Be Flipped" to the Rays

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The final day of the winter meetings brought another big trade involving the Seattle Mariners.

The three-team deal played out as follows, according to ESPN.com:

To SEA: DH Edwin Encarnacion , 2019 Comp Pick (No. 77 overall)

DH Edwin , 2019 Comp Pick (No. 77 overall) To CLE : 1B Carlos Santana, 1B/OF Jake Bauers

1B Carlos Santana, 1B/OF Jake To TB: 3B Yandy Diaz , RP Cole Sulser

That said, it sounds like Mariners fans will want to hold off on buying an Encarnacion jersey.

The Rays are clearly lacking a proven middle-of-the-order run producer, and while Nelson Cruz has been a speculative fit, Encarnacion would similarly plug that hole in the offense.

The 35-year-old has hit at least 30 home runs in each of the past seven seasons, posting a 115 OPS+ with 32 home runs and 107 RBI in 2018.

Rockies Have "Discussed" Justin Smoak

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The Rockies' search for a first baseman continues, and another interesting name can now be added to their list of targets.

Despite the favorable offensive climate of Coors Field serving as their home field, Rockies first basemen hit just .232/.314/.405 with 20 home runs and 79 RBI.

Smoak, 32, is owed $8 million in the final year of his contract and should be readily available given the Blue Jays' rebuilding path. He posted a 123 OPS+ with 34 doubles, 25 home runs and 77 RBI for 2.3 WAR last season.

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs, unless otherwise noted.