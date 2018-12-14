MLB Trade Rumors: Latest on J.T. Realmuto, Edwin Encarnacion, Justin Smoak

MLB Trade Rumors: Latest on J.T. Realmuto, Edwin Encarnacion, Justin SmoakDecember 14, 2018
The MLB winter meetings have come to a close, but a wave of trade rumors continues in their aftermath.
The Miami Marlins are still taking offers for All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto, the Seattle Mariners could be looking to deal another recently acquired trade chip, and the Colorado Rockies continue to scour the market for an upgrade at first base.
Ahead is a closer look at some of the latest notable trade rumors.
Six Teams Still in the Running for J.T. Realmuto
The winter meetings came and went without a trade of J.T. Realmuto, but he continues to be a popular name on the rumor mill as the Miami Marlins search for a suitable trade partner.
clarkspencer @clarkspencer
The field for J.T. Realmuto is essentially down to six teams: Reds, Mets, Rays, Braves, Dodgers and Padres. But with Winter Meetings wrapping up, no trade expected today. Stay tuned.
Here's a quick rundown of the catching situation for those six teams:
- Braves: Brian McCann/Tyler Flowers
- Dodgers: Austin Barnes/Kyle Farmer
- Mets: Kevin Plawecki/Tomas Nido
- Padres: Austin Hedges/Francisco Mejia
- Rays: Mike Zunino/Michael Perez
- Reds: Tucker Barnhart/Curt Casali
Yasmani Grandal and Wilson Ramos are also still available on the free-agent market, so there are some appealing fallback options for teams that eventually miss out on Realmuto.
For now, the rumors will continue to swirl.
Edwin Encarnacion "Will Be Flipped" to the Rays
The final day of the winter meetings brought another big trade involving the Seattle Mariners.
The three-team deal played out as follows, according to ESPN.com:
- To SEA: DH Edwin Encarnacion, 2019 Comp Pick (No. 77 overall)
- To CLE: 1B Carlos Santana, 1B/OF Jake Bauers
- To TB: 3B Yandy Diaz, RP Cole Sulser
That said, it sounds like Mariners fans will want to hold off on buying an Encarnacion jersey.
Scott Miller @ScottMillerBbl
The #Indians reacquire slugger Carlos Santana in deal with #Mariners and #Rays. Edwin Encarnacion goes to Seattle but will be flipped to #Rays i. Separate deal, sources confirm. Tampa lands it’s DH.
The Rays are clearly lacking a proven middle-of-the-order run producer, and while Nelson Cruz has been a speculative fit, Encarnacion would similarly plug that hole in the offense.
The 35-year-old has hit at least 30 home runs in each of the past seven seasons, posting a 115 OPS+ with 32 home runs and 107 RBI in 2018.
Rockies Have "Discussed" Justin Smoak
The Rockies' search for a first baseman continues, and another interesting name can now be added to their list of targets.
Patrick Saunders @psaundersdp
#Rockies have “discussed” #BlueJays Justin Smoak as a possible trade target.
Despite the favorable offensive climate of Coors Field serving as their home field, Rockies first basemen hit just .232/.314/.405 with 20 home runs and 79 RBI.
Smoak, 32, is owed $8 million in the final year of his contract and should be readily available given the Blue Jays' rebuilding path. He posted a 123 OPS+ with 34 doubles, 25 home runs and 77 RBI for 2.3 WAR last season.
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs, unless otherwise noted.
MLB Power Rankings Post-Winter Meetings 📈