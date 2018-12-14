Brock Lesnar 2018 in Review: Best, Worst and Most Memorable WWE Moments

Credit: WWE.com

It's been another interesting year in the WWE career of Brock Lesnar.

Barring a miraculous sequence of booking in the final weeks of 2018, Lesnar will end the year the same way he started it: with the Universal Championship around his waist, despite dropping it earlier in the year for a brief period.

However, that simply doesn't tell the full story. Intertwined in and among his six televised matches, there have been a series of highlights, lowlights and moments that will stick out when it comes to assessing Lesnar's 2018 in full. Here's a closer look.

Best Moments

With so few matches to choose from, and some fairly uninspiring storyline depth, it's difficult to single out any great, noteworthy in-ring moments from Lesnar's 2018.

However, the kayfabe storyline which led to his eventual SummerSlam defeat to Roman Reigns is perhaps worthy of an inclusion.

With WWE opting to play on fan frustration over Lesnar's light schedule while in possession of the Universal Championship, it led to a moment where it looked as though even Brock's closest allies were ready to turn against him.

With then-Raw GM Kurt Angle demanding Brock show up on Monday nights, and Paul Heyman's job in the firing line if he failed to do so, it looked as though Lesnar's advocate had pushed Brock to breaking point, as he attacked him in the ring.

That led to some interesting segments where, just for a brief moment, it looked as though Heyman would align himself with Reigns, before it was unveiled as a ruse and Lesnar returned to attack Reigns.

In truth, in a year where Lesnar has had some fairly unspectacular in-ring bouts, that's arguably his real highlight.

Worst Moments

Unfortunately, Lesnar's in-ring affairs have been nothing for WWE to scream about.

The best? Probably his most recent bout, against Daniel Bryan at Survivor Series. However, almost every other title match Lesnar has been involved in has been underwhelming to say the least.

The two most disappointing probably came in Saudi Arabia. At Greatest Royal Rumble, while the off-field politics surrounding the match itself were always going to cast a shadow over any match, Lesnar's bout with Reigns really didn't do much to lift the mood.

Then, at Crown Jewel, there was a quick squash of Braun Strowman which felt like another pivotal moment in Strowman's consistent failure to be regarded as a true main event talent.

It's even possible to throw another victory over Strowman, way back at the Royal Rumble at the start of the year, in the list of Lesnar's worst moments. Sure, it's not necessarily Brock's fault he and his opponents are being booked in such a manner, but it's hard not to think of the majority of his six in-ring matches this year as anything but a disappointment.

Most Memorable Moments

When it looked as though Lesnar was set to depart WWE following WrestleMania, it would have come as no surprise to see him show up at a UFC event at some stage to begin his career in MMA once again.

But even after Mania, and it became apparent Lesnar was sticking around, it was still a real highlight to see him enter the Octagon after Daniel Cormier defeated Stipe Miocic at UFC 226.

That confirmed Lesnar would be embarking on a career with two major promotions at the same time, though at the time of writing, no official date has been set for Lesnar's return to UFC.

However, the immediate and instant hype surrounding a Lesnar vs. Cormier match, coupled with the interaction between the two inside the Octagon following Cormier's victory, made this undoubtedly one of the big highlights of Lesnar's year.