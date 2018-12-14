Jose Mourinho Talks Liverpool Spending, Man United Injuries in Press Conference

Jose Mourinho Talks Liverpool Spending, Man United Injuries in Press ConferenceDecember 14, 2018
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said Liverpool's strong start to the season isn't entirely down to the money they have spent.
Speaking at his press conference on Friday ahead of the Premier League clash between the two rivals on Sunday, the Red Devils boss was asked about the transfer fees splashed out by Jurgen Klopp's side, with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Naby Keita arriving for huge fees in 2018.
United had a comparatively quiet year in the transfer market by contrast, but Mourinho said Liverpool have done more than just spend well, per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News:
Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst
Mourinho says Liverpool success is about more than just spending: 'A football team is like a house. A house is not just about buying the furniture. You have to do work in the house and when the house is ready, then you buy the furniture.' #mufc
