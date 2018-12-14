Juventus 'Have to Win' Derby Game Against Torino, Says Cristiano Ronaldo

TF-Images/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo has said Juventus "have to win" against Torino in the first Turin derby of the season on Saturday.

The Old Lady beat Inter Milan 1-0 last time out in Serie A, and Ronaldo said he has learned that Torino are another side Juve fans will not accept losing to, per Tuttosport (h/t Football Italia):

"One of the kit men told me, 'please, you have to win, otherwise my grandmother…'. I've learnt that Juventus fans refuse to lose two games: against Inter and Torino. Losing is always bad, I don't like it. A derby is always a great occasion, so we have to win it. I'm calm because I know the potential of this team. We have some very important games coming up."

In terms of the Serie A title race Juventus could probably afford to lose at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.

They have an eight-point lead over second-placed Napoli in the Italian top flight and have yet to lose a domestic game this season.

Ronaldo, 33, is Juve's current top scorer in Serie A having netted 10 goals in 15 appearances since his £99.2 million summer move from Real Madrid.

The Portuguese superstar will be eager to get on the scoresheet against Torino, who are sixth in Serie A.

The last time Torino beat Juventus was in 2015, with the Old Lady since winning six of the seven fixtures between the two sides.

TF-Images/Getty Images

Despite being away from home, Massimiliano Allegri's side will be heavy favourites to prevail on Saturday and keep their unbeaten run going in Serie A.

Juve lost in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, going down 2-1 to Swiss Super League leaders Young Boys.

The defeat could have lost them top spot in Group H, but Manchester United were also defeated 2-1 by Valencia.

Ronaldo will be looking to win a fourth consecutive Champions League in 2018-19 while adding a Serie A trophy to the Premier League and La Liga titles he has already won.

Saturday's clash at Torino cannot be taken lightly as it is a derby game, but Juventus should prevail, especially if Ronaldo is on top form.