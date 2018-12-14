Chelsea's Alvaro Morata Would Be 'Very Welcome' at Barcelona, Says Jordi Alba

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Barcelona full-back Jordi Alba has said Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata would be welcome at the Camp Nou if he decides to quit Stamford Bridge in January.

Per Dejan Kalinic of Goal, the Spaniard has been linked with a switch to Barca or AC Milan in the new year despite his relative struggles with the Blues, and fellow Spaniard Alba has talked up his potential move to the Catalan giants:

"Morata is a player that I appreciate a lot. He has been a top player for many years. At the end, it's the club's [decision] if they want to sign him or not, as with any other player. If the rumours are true, he would be very welcome, as all the new players [are]."

Morata, 26, moved to Chelsea from Real Madrid for £60 million in July 2017.

He started his Blues career in impressive style as he netted six goals in his first six Premier League appearances.

However, since September last year he has added just 10 more goals in 39 appearances in the English top flight.

Olivier Giroud was signed by Chelsea in January as a competitor to the Spain international for the No. 9 role.

And in Saturday's crucial 2-0 victory over Manchester City, Morata was not even in the squad, with Eden Hazard starting the match as a false nine.

It is something of a surprise that Morata has been linked with Barca given his indifferent form.

But the Blaugrana do need cover for 31-year-old Luis Suarez. And Morata has proved in the past to be effective in La Liga.

After his return from Juventus to Real he scored 15 times in 26 La Liga appearances in 2016-17, averaging a goal every 89 minutes.

It was that form that persuaded Chelsea to spend big on Morata, and if he could re-find his scoring touch at Barca he could be a decent purchase.