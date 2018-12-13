Anonymous MLB Exec: Bruce Maxwell Kneeling During Anthem May Cost Him Career

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistDecember 13, 2018

Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell takes a knee next to teammate Mark Canha, right, during the national anthem before a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
LM Otero/Associated Press

Former Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell has fired his agent as he remains unemployed, but one Major League Baseball executive reportedly believes a change in representation may not be enough to land him another contract in the league.

"It's the kneeling thing that might keep him from getting another job, not the arrest," an anonymous major-league executive told The Chronicle's Susan Slusser at the winter meetings on Thursday. "Owners aren't going to want to deal with that whole anthem issue."

Maxwell has been the only MLB player to take a knee during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.

    

